Rajpal Yadav on a film completion spree!

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:03 IST

Rajpal Yadav is on a roll and is wrapping up film projects, stalled due to lockdown, one after the other.

“In September, I completed Ram Gopal Verma’s ‘Dragon Girl’ in Goa. There was some patchwork left in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Hello Chalie’, and have now finished ‘Safaibaaz’ in Lucknow,” the actor said after completing his shoot in the state capital.

In November, he will be finishing his portions in ‘Hungama-2’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ and ‘Bhool Bhuliya-2’. But, right now, he is geared up for the shooting of Hindi-Punjabi ‘Mitthu Singh Da Bya’ in Patiala.

“For the first time in my career, I am playing a Sikh. I am playing the title role and it’s a very ‘jaandaar’ character. Besides, I have a good role in ‘Coolie No 1’ which is ready. So, there is a beautiful bouquet of films that the audience will get to watch in the coming months,” he said.

Rajpal has done his theatre academics from Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow. “First I did ‘padhai’ (education) here, then did ‘ghumai’ (roaming) and now got an opportunity to do some ‘safai’ (cleaning) with my role in ‘Safaibaaz’. If Shahjahanpur is my ‘maa’ (mother), Lucknow is my ‘dai-maa’ (granny) who has nurtured me as an actor due to which I could make a name in the world of cinema.”

The actor also went to his native village in Pilibhit. “I am very happy that UP is coming up with a film city and it’s a dream come true for me. But, instead of Noida, I feel the film city should come up in Pilibhit where we have forests, foothills, plains and the Himalayas in the backdrop. I have done a comprehensive study on it and I am ready to share all the details,” he suggested.