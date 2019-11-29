12 held for rape of tribal law student in Ranchi

ranchi

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:34 IST

Police on Thursday arrested 12 persons allegedly involved in gang-rape of a 25-year-old tribal law student, who was abducted on gun point from ring road and raped in a nearby brick kiln two days ago.

The victim reported the matter to Kanke police station Wednesday and an FIR was registered under Sections 376 D (gang rape), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(2)(Va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

“We have arrested 12 persons, all from village Sangrampur, and seized a car, a motorcycle, pistols, two live cartridges, eight mobile phones and the victim’s cell phone from their possessions,” said superintendent of police (rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha.