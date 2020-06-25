e-paper
18 fresh coronavirus cases in Jharkhand take state tally to 2,219 ; death toll at 12

The number of people who have been found to be infected rose to 2,219 with the detection of the fresh cases, the state government said.

ranchi Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Death toll due to Covid-19 in Jharkhand has touched 12
Eighteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Wednesday, while a person died due to coronavirus infections, the state government said in its bulletin.

The number of people who have been found to be infected rose to 2,219 with the detection of the fresh cases, it said.

So far, twelve people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the state, it added.

There are 632 active cases in the state at present, it said.

In all, 55 people recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total to 1,575.

