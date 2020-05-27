e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 18 new Coronavirus cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally at 428

18 new Coronavirus cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally at 428

The statewide coronavirus tally includes 247 active cases.

ranchi Updated: May 27, 2020 05:58 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,45,380, including 60,491 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,167 deaths.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,45,380, including 60,491 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,167 deaths. (Pratik Chorge/HT file photo)
         

Eighteen Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 426, said the state health department.

The statewide coronavirus tally includes 247 active cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,45,380, including 60,491 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,167 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

tags
top news
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Sharp drop in vegetable prices as buyers stay in
Sharp drop in vegetable prices as buyers stay in
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
President Kovind yet to approve labour law changes
President Kovind yet to approve labour law changes
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In