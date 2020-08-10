e-paper
Home / Ranchi / 6 people die while cleaning septic tank in Deoghar district in Jharkhand

6 people die while cleaning septic tank in Deoghar district in Jharkhand

ranchi Updated: Aug 10, 2020 05:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The circle officer (CO) of Devipur, Sunil Kumar said, “They were immediately rushed to Sadar hospital where they were declared brought dead”. (HT Archives. Representative image)
         

Six people died on Sunday after inhaling poisonous gas in a septic tank in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, a senior police officer said.

Two labourers - Govind Manjhi (53) and Leelu Murmu (24) -- got into the septic tank to clean it in the morning in Devipur village of the district, officials said.

When they failed to return, house owner Rajesh Barnwal’s two brothers - Brajesh (54) and Mithilesh (43) -- entered the tank to check on the labourers, the officials said. When all four of them failed to respond, one by one Manjhi’s two sons, both in their 20s, went in, they said.

“Local villagers broke open the tank and found all six lying unconscious. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them ‘brought dead’. All of them died after inhaling toxic fumes inside the tank,” Deoghar deputy commissioner, Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said.

The circle officer (CO) of Devipur, Sunil Kumar said, “They were immediately rushed to Sadar hospital where they were declared brought dead”.

Singh added the autopsy of the bodies was being conducted. “After the postmortem, actual reason of the death could be ascertained,” he said.

(With Agency inputs)

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
India’s trajectory a worry as the world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
All we know is that the touchdown was late: DGCA chief
Bihar’s creaky health care system struggles to curb surging Covid infections
Health ministry’s tele-medicine platform provided 100k online consultations, says data
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
