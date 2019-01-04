Ahead of the PM’s visit, security recover explosives dump in forests of Latehar

Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to neighbouring Palamu, a joint team of central reserve police force (CRPF) and district armed police (DAP) personnel unearthed five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), along with grenades, wires and explosives from a Maoists’ dump deep inside the jungles in Latehar district.

The recovered items included three tiffin bombs, two cooker bombs, three country made grenades, six bundles of codex wire, two bundles of electric wire, a roll of black uniform fabric among other items.

The security forces made this recovery from Ranidah forests under the Chhipadohar police station in Latehar district during an anti-Maoist offensive on Wednesday.

This recovery of land mines assumes significance amid reports of a Maoist threat to the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to visit Jharkhand on January 5 for laying foundation of the Mandal Dam project and five other irrigation schemes.

Alerted by the intelligence reports, the central para-military forces and the Jharkhand police have intensified security arrangements at strategic locations, besides launching massive combing operations in Palamu, Latehar, Garhwa districts and in areas situated on the Jharkhand-Bihar border.

A senior police officer associated with the security arrangements during the PM’s visit said, “We are also keeping a close vigil on persons whom we have identified as Maoist supporters. If needed, we will take further action against them.”

Latehar superintendent of police Prashant Anand said, “Security forces have busted a Maoists’ dump near Kumandhi and have made a significant recovery. The raids are going on the area.”

The joint team of CRPF and DAP led by Manish Bharati, the second-in-command of battalion 214 was involved in making this breakthrough.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:43 IST