Ban on black withdrawn, no restriction on black garments at PM’s meeting venue in Jharkhand’s Palamu

The Palamu police have withdrawn earlier ban on the entry of anything that is black in colour, from garments to woollens to personal accessories, inside the programme venue where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address a public meeting on Saturday.

The Palamu superintendent of police Indrajit Mahatha said, “We are withdrawing ban on black. There will be no restrictions based on colour of garments, woollens, shoes, shocks or accessories anymore. We regret this decision.”

The Prime Minister, during his hour long visit to Jharkhand on January 5, will kick off the revival of long pending North Koel Irrigation project, locally known as Mandal Dam, lay the foundation of Soon River water pipeline project and other four projects related to the construction of cannelin Palamu district and other districts of the Jharkhand, from Chiyanki airstrip at Daltonganj in Palamu district.

In addition, the PM will also perform the ritual of grih-pravesh of more than 25 thousand beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna during the visit.

In a missive sent to the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Latehar, Palamu, Garhwa and Chatra districts four days ago, the Palamu superintendent of police (SP) had earlier urged them to direct all the participants who will attend the PM’s meeting including the government employees to ensure that they did not carry anything black with them.

The recent announcement by the striking Para teachers about welcoming the arrival of the PM might have prompted the administration to withdraw this order.

Earlier, the police had stopped entry of people carrying anything black into a programme attended by the Chief Minister Raghubar Das in December.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 08:41 IST