Female inmates at quarantine centre allege ‘lack of private space’

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:11 IST

Jamshedpur administration shifted female inmates from JCC quarantine centre to a centre at Kadma Professional Flats late on Monday evening even as a video went viral alleging not being given separate space and washrooms to them.

NK Lal, ADM (law and order) confirmed shifting of the women and girls to quarantine Kadma centre.

“We shifted all the women and girls to Kadma Professional Flats but they were not kept along with male inmates. There was a partition between them in the hall and they were also assigned separate toilets. Nonetheless, they have now been shifted to a separate quarantine centre in Kadma.”

The development came after the female inmates shared a video of facing problems such as not having separate toilets and staying in common hall with men and boys on Monday.

BJP state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi took up the matter with Jamshedpur deputy commisioner Ravishankar Shukla as the video went viral.