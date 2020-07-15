e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Female inmates at quarantine centre allege ‘lack of private space’

Female inmates at quarantine centre allege ‘lack of private space’

BJP state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi took up the matter with Jamshedpur deputy commisioner Ravishankar Shukla as the video went viral.

ranchi Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The development came after the female inmates shared a video of facing problems such as not having separate toilets and staying in common hall with men and boys on Monday.
The development came after the female inmates shared a video of facing problems such as not having separate toilets and staying in common hall with men and boys on Monday.(ANI)
         

Jamshedpur administration shifted female inmates from JCC quarantine centre to a centre at Kadma Professional Flats late on Monday evening even as a video went viral alleging not being given separate space and washrooms to them.

NK Lal, ADM (law and order) confirmed shifting of the women and girls to quarantine Kadma centre.

“We shifted all the women and girls to Kadma Professional Flats but they were not kept along with male inmates. There was a partition between them in the hall and they were also assigned separate toilets. Nonetheless, they have now been shifted to a separate quarantine centre in Kadma.”

The development came after the female inmates shared a video of facing problems such as not having separate toilets and staying in common hall with men and boys on Monday.

BJP state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi took up the matter with Jamshedpur deputy commisioner Ravishankar Shukla as the video went viral.

tags
top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In