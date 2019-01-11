Invited for picnic, two minor girls of Ranchi trapped, raped by boyfriends

Two minors, aged 13 and 16, who had been missing since January 2 from the Jagannathpur police station limits, have complained of rape after returning on Wednesday.

Jagannathpur police station officer-in-charge Anup Karmakar said that a missing complaint was registered at the station in the first week of January by the family members of the 13-year-old girl. The complaint alleged that the 16-year-old girl — friend of the younger minor — had kidnapped her for trafficking. But after returning, both had narrated a completely different sequence of events, he said.

Karmakar said that both had given a statement to the police, saying they had gone to meet their boyfriends for going to a picnic spot on January 2.

But both the boyfriends allegedly raped the minors, after keeping them captive in a house under Tatisilwai police station limits.

Superintendent of police Sujata Kumari Veenapani confirmed that the minors had complained of rape. As the incident occurred at Tatisilwai (around 20km from the capital city), the case of rape had to be investigated by the Tatisilwai police under the jurisdiction of rural police, she said.

Police were in the process of registering a case of rape under the relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the statements of the minor girls were being recorded at a Mahila police station, said rural superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar.

Meanwhile, another police official said that as per the statements of the minors, the 16-year-old girl was invited to a picnic by one Badal of Tatisilwai.

The older girl took her friend along for the picnic. But Badal called his friend Manish, and both of them raped the girls repeatedly, after keeping them captive for a week.

“We will be in a position to reveal further details about the accused after the case is registered,” said Tatisilwai police station officer-in-charge Avdhesh Thakur.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:35 IST