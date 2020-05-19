e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand govt allows more economic activities in lockdown 4.0

Jharkhand govt allows more economic activities in lockdown 4.0

Private offices, e-commerce (both essential and non-essential), retail liquor shops, intra-district and inter-district movement of taxies on hire is also permitted in the lockdown.

ranchi Updated: May 19, 2020 10:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India
After a discussion on the new guidelines of the Centre and keeping in mind the situation of the state, some more areas have been relaxed, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.
After a discussion on the new guidelines of the Centre and keeping in mind the situation of the state, some more areas have been relaxed, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. (HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)
         

The Jharkhand government on Monday permitted industrial units to resume operations, opening of retail liquor stores and book and hardware shops in non-containment zones in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

After a discussion on the new guidelines of the Centre and keeping in mind the situation of the state, some more areas have been relaxed, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The state government has allowed opening of godowns, warehouses, shops selling hardware, construction-related items, stationery, retail outlets of telecom companies and service centres of mobiles, according to an official order.

Shops selling TV, IT-related products like computers and consumer electrical products like refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers have also been allowed to open in the state, except in municipal corporation areas.

Private offices, e-commerce (both essential and non-essential), retail liquor shops, intra-district and inter-district movement of taxies on hire is also permitted in the lockdown.

“All activities permitted prior to this order shall continue to be permitted like agriculture-related activities, movement of goods (essential and non-essential) and the like,” it said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In