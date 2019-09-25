Jharkhand Oppn hits out at Raghubar Das govt over police action against striking aanganwadi workers

ranchi

Opposition parties in Jharkhand have criticised the Raghubar Das-led state government for police wielding batons against protesting women aanganwadi workers and sought action against the cops involved in the incident.

Hundreds of aanganwadi workers, who have been on a sit-in protest near Governor’s House for over a month demanding an increase in their honorarium, assembled near Zakir Hussein Park of the state capital Ranchi on Tuesday afternoon, before marching towards the CM residence . To stop them from proceeding, police put up barriers and a magistrate too was deputed to deal with the situation. However, police used mild force when the protesters put up resistance to being stopped.

With the state chugging towards election season, leader of opposition Hemant Soren upped the ante, saying the incident would prove to be last nail in coffin of the BJP government.

“The Raghubar Das government would have to give account of the cruelty to which these Jahrkhandii mothers and sisters were subjected. Their tears would prove to be a nail in coffin of this government. The end of this government is near,” Soren said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet he also demanded action against the cops involved in lathi charge.

Reacting to the incident, Congress state spokesperson Kishore Shahdeo said the action exposed the dual face of the BJP government.

“The chief minister is on a Janashirwad Yatra seeking votes in the villages of Santhal. And in the state capital, police is lathi-charging women aanganwadi workers who are peacefully protesting for their demand. The government should immediately accept the just demands of the aanganwadi workers and take action against the policemen involved in lathicharge,” said Shahdeo.

Demanding action Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) general secretary Santosh Kumar said on one hand government talks of ‘Beti Bachao’ , and on the other, it baton charges them for peaceful protest.

In Jharkhand, Aanganwadi Sevika and Sahayks draw monthly honorarium of Rs 5,900 and Rs2,950 respectively. Over 80,000 aanganwadi workers across the state have been on strike for over a month demanding increase in their honorarium to Rs 10,000 for Sevika and Rs 5000 for sahayaks.

The statewide strike has almost paralysed the immunisation drive, healthy food distribution, contraceptive counselling and care of pregnant women since September 3 when all workers joined the protest. Schools at Anganwadi centres have also been affected.

The Chief minister had on September 11 directed to set up high level committee under development commissioner to review their demands. But agitating rural health employees rejected the committee and resolved to intensify the agitation for straightaway acceptance of their demands.

