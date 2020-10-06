e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand records 816 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths as tally rises to 88,026

Jharkhand records 816 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths as tally rises to 88,026

The maximum number of cases were from Ranchi and East Singbhum districts, with 319 and 70 infections respectively.

ranchi Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Ranchi
The death toll in the state has reached 747. Fresh fatalities were reported from Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Dhanbad (PTI Photo)
The death toll in the state has reached 747. Fresh fatalities were reported from Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Dhanbad (PTI Photo)
         

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 88,026 as 816 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Four more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state’s coronavirus death toll to 747, he said.

Fresh fatalities were reported from Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Dhanbad, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the maximum number of new cases at 319, followed by East Singbhum at 70.

Jharkhand now has 10,436 active Covid-19 cases, while 76,843 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has conducted 18,929 sample tests for Covid-19 on Monday, he added. PTI IKD BDC BDC

