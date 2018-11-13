Jharkhand sportspersons to get 2% quota in government jobs

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Monday announced 2% reservation for sportspersons who win medals at international events.

The chief minister said the government would also set up two football centres of excellence to promote the game in the state. Birsa Munda football centre of excellence would be set up in Ranchi by the Jharkhand Sports Authority, while Sido-Kanhu football centre of excellence would come up at Deoghar, he said.

Das was speaking at the concluding function of chief minister invitational football tournament on Ranchi’s College ground.

Das also gave away a cheque for Rs 20 lakh to Salima Tete, a member of hockey team that won a medal at an international championship. Cheques for Rs 10 lakh each were given to archers Nikki Pradhan and Madhumita Kumari, while archer Jayant Talukdar received a cheque for Rs 5 lakh on the occasion.

Das said the government had set up Kamal Club to promote sporting talent in rural Jharkhand. “Promoting sports is government’s priority. Talented football players from panchayat, block and district levels would be provided free clothes, shoes, sports kit and football. The government would also arrange coaches for their training,” he said.

The government had also decided to set up block and district level girl football teams, he added.

