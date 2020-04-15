e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Ranchi administration picks corona patients amid ‘violent’ resistance from section of Hindpiri residents

Ranchi administration picks corona patients amid ‘violent’ resistance from section of Hindpiri residents

Stone was pelted on the ambulance that was there to pick the patients and police barricades were also vandalised.

ranchi Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:40 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
A long queue of people seen to purchase mask and sanitizer during the first day of national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, at district collectorate, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on March 25, 2020.
A long queue of people seen to purchase mask and sanitizer during the first day of national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, at district collectorate, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on March 25, 2020.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Ranchi administration had a tough time taking three positive corona patients to the hospital for treatment on Monday night as a section of locals in Hindpiri, which has emerged at the biggest hotspot in the state with 11 confirmed cases, attacked the health department team that had reached the area on Monday night.

As Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) confirmed three more cases on Monday evening, police and health workers teams reached Hindpiri to pick the patients around 10.30 pm, according to locals.

The locals were protesting in the team presence, arguing why was the team taking the patients during the night. The team could finally take the three infected people to hospital around 4.30 am on Tuesday. Stone was pelted on the ambulance that was there to pick the patients and police barricades were also vandalised.

With addition of three new cases, Hindpiri has alone recorded state’s maximum of 11 confirmed Covid-19, followed by nine cases in Bokaro, two in Hazaribag and one each in Koderma and Giridih. Till now, two, including one from Hindpiri, have died due to the pandemic.

Subdivisional officer (SDO), Ranchi, Lokesh Mishra said four ambulances had been sent to the area. Stones were pelted on one ambulance and vandalised a part of it, he said.

“After discussions, we later picked the patients around 4.30 on Tuesday from the locality and admitted them to the hospital,” said Mishra, adding, contact tracing is being done to find out people who might have come in contact with these patients. The SDO said they were also identifying the people who resorted to violence and action would be taken against them.

“A section of the residents turned aggressive when administration’s team suddenly came at night around 11 to pick the patients without informing anyone. Some residents were not in favour of it. They wanted the patients to be taken in the morning. The administration should inform at least some community leaders who could help them in the task,” said Ibrar Ahmad, president Anjuman Islamia, Hindpiri.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the Hemant Soren government was adopting discriminatory approach even in lockdown violation.

State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the teams of Ranchi police and health workers, who are putting their lives at risk at midnight, went to Hindpiri to pick corona patients. “But police, as well as the health workers, were misbehaved and people demonstrated violating the curfew,” said Shahdeo.

tags
top news
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

ranchi news