Stir by Maithon land losers may lead to power crisis in Delhi, 3 other states

Four states including national capital Delhi may plunge into power crisis after displaced families of Maithon Power Limited (MPL) announced on Sunday “to lay a siege” to the plant, demanding compensation promised by the power company.

MPL is a joint venture of Tata Power and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) which generates 1050 MW power daily and supplies power to Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala. MPL officials are apprehensive that the indefinite the gherao of plant could affect power supply to these states.

The district administration has invoked prohibitory order under Section 144 of Cr PC around MPL plant in Nirsa in the wake of the gherao threat by the affected families. Police have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

At least 170 affected families under the banner of MPL Vishthapit Sthaniya Samiti along with the Kamgar Union – the recognised union of the power plant – announced the indefinite gherao in support of 18 points demand.

Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee, who is leading the stir, said that land losers had been left with no option but to gherao the plant as MPL management and district administration failed to resolve the issue.

Chatterjee alleged that MPL broke promises many times and referred to an agreement reached out in a meeting held on June 8 last in presence of Dhanbad SDM Ananya Mittal. He claimed that MPL HRD head Arun Bahuguna agreed to provide job to 170 families in one year, but not a single person has been given job.

However, MPL chief executive officer Ramesh Jha has appealed to the agitators to cooperate in maintaining industrial environment. “Gherao would not only hamper power generation but also defame the state,” he said.

Earlier on August 11, 2015 at a tripartite talk under then deputy commissioner KN Jha, the MPL management had agreed to give job in phase wise. Under the agreement, the management was supposed to give jobs to 30 persons in first batch 30 by October, 50 in November and thereafter each month 30 persons. According to sources, only 42 persons have been given the employment so far.

