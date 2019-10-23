e-paper
Youth Congress leader claims beaten in jail, Chhattisgarh prisons chief orders probe

Aas Mohammad, who is Raipur rural constituency vice-president of Youth Congress, was booked for allegedly manhandling a policeman of Mana police station on September 19.

ranchi Updated: Oct 23, 2019 02:03 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Mohammad alleged that inside the jail he was called by one jail guard, Yogesh, who asked him about his political affiliation and started abusing him.
Mohammad alleged that inside the jail he was called by one jail guard, Yogesh, who asked him about his political affiliation and started abusing him.(HT Photo)
         

Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday ordered a probe after a Youth Congress leader alleged that he was beaten up in the jail by officials for his “political affiliation” inside the prison, a top official said.

Aas Mohammad, who is Raipur rural constituency vice-president of Youth Congress, was booked for allegedly manhandling a policeman of Mana police station on September 19.

Station house officer, Mana police station, Bernad Kujur, said Mohammand was booked selling obscene material, voluntary causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

“Mohammad was booked because he had manhandled one policeman who was in plain clothes,” Kujur said. He added that Mohhamad was previously booked by Raipur police in a bike theft case last month.

Mohammad has been lodged in the Raipur jail since then. On Tuesday, he was admitted to a hospital after he was allegedly beaten up by a prison guard.

“I was mercilessly thrashed by jail authorities for praying inside the jail, which has caused internal bleeding,” he told HT at a Raipur hospital.

Mohammad alleged that inside the jail he was called by one jail guard, Yogesh, who asked him about his political affiliation and started abusing him.

“When I protested against the verbal abuse, he started beating me with a wooden stick…In last one month Yogesh has beaten for about four times… Other prisoners offering namaz have also been beaten,” he alleged.

Director General (Prisons) BP Singh said a probe has been ordered by him.

“If what is the prisoner claiming is correct, it is severe violation of human rights. I have ordered a probe in this issue and culprits will be punished, if found guilty,” said Singh said.

Singh said he was not aware about Mohammad’s allegation that prisoners from minority community were beaten in jail for offering prayers. “This is serious allegation and we will investigate it thoroughly,” he said.

“Aas Mohammad is Youth Congress vice president of Raipur (rural) and we condemn what has happened. We have a meeting on Wednesday morning and we will raise the issue to higher ups,” said Akash Sharma, district president of Youth Congress.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 01:55 IST

top news
