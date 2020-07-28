e-paper
Ravi’s poetic tryst with number games!

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:32 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
         

Actor-anchor-producer Ravi Dubey added another feather in his cap. The young actor penned a hard-hitting poem on people’s obsession with staying on the top of the game.

“I’m an actor and I believe everything else is an extension of it. One inspiring afternoon I was deliberating on various things that of late we all have gone through and I realised that currently we are in perpetual deadlock. It’s our obsession to stay top in number games in any job field for that matter, I felt the numbers are of prime relevance and creativity has taken a back seat,” said Ravi over the phone

He says that this number game is applicable for the entertainment industry too. “This was actually distressing because we compromise with quality to keep up the number game. Sadly, we are made to engage into numbers from our childhood be it school, college, career or bank account — all that matters is numbers. So, I connected with all these thoughts and came up with this piece,” he said.

Ravi has not only written but has narrated the poem too. He adds, “When I asked my wife (Sargun Mehta) for her opinion, she approved it and that made me a bit more confident. Then I narrated it to my friend Varun (Prabhudayal Gupta). He turned it around for me and put all his efforts to make it a happening project. And, that’s how the poem ‘Aankde’ came alive. If it was not for him, I wouldn’t have done the narration. Then of course the music by Shishir Samant made this video poetry complete.”

The actor feels one should know how to differentiate between work and quality of work. “I don’t understand that why an actor needs to take up same kind of work to stay in limelight! Why I can’t opt for something that I am enjoying doing at the moment? After giving more than a decade to the industry I want to take up only quality work. With Sargun I shot for a video, then this video poetry and soon other projects will be on roll too.”

Ravi’s last TV stint was as a host of a reality show. “When I started in 2006 then TV was very different in terms of stories, writing and characters. My last daily soap was ‘Jamai Raja’ and I really enjoyed playing numerous characters during the 5-year-old run. Then I tried my hand in reality TV and also hosted a couple of shows.”

As a producer Ravi is planning to come up with multiple projects. “Not just as a producer but as an actor too there are multiple projects in pipeline across mediums. But, at present the creative side of me is highly active so in soon I’m launching my own music label under which ‘Aankde’ was our first venture. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hope after the ongoing crisis is over the industry will be back with a bang.”

