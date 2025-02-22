3D-Printed Construction: A faster, cost-effective solution for housing and commercial projects? Experts weigh in

Godrej Properties recently announced the launch of a 3D-printed ground-plus-one villa at its Godrej Eden Estate project in Maan Hinjewadi, Pune, in collaboration with Tvasta Engineering. The project, which commenced in June 2024, was successfully completed in just four months, underscoring the speed and efficiency of 3D printing in construction. Godrej Properties recently announced the launch of a 3D-printed ground-plus-one villa at its Godrej Eden Estate project in Maan Hinjewadi, Pune, in collaboration with Tvasta Engineering. (Godrej Properties)

Experts say that while 3D-printed construction is currently more expensive than conventional methods due to limited scale and high initial costs, its key advantage lies in significant time savings, which could lead to long-term cost efficiencies.

Design experts say 3D printing has the potential to become a cost-effective solution, particularly for mass housing and rapid infrastructure development, as adoption grows and material supply chains mature.

3D-printed construction in India

In April 2023, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that it was constructing India's first public building in Bengaluru using 3D-printing technology. The public building, which included a post office spread across 1,100 sq ft, was constructed in 45 days at a cost of ₹23 lakh.

Following this, in August 2024, L&T announced handing over its second 3D printed project in Bengaluru. This included a set of six high-end villas spanning 24,000 sq ft, developed for a listed real estate player in the eastern peripheral suburb of Varthur.

Recently, listed real estate developer Godrej Properties also announced 3D-printed ground plus one villa at its project, Godrej Eden Estate, Maan Hinjewadi, Pune, in association with Tvasta Engineering. Godrej Properties said in a statement earlier this week that the villa, constructed using additive manufacturing techniques, demonstrates the potential of 3D printing in revolutionizing home construction.

The project, which commenced in June 2024, was successfully completed in just four months, underscoring the speed and efficiency of 3D printing in construction.

"By employing computer-generated designs, the structure was built layer by layer with specialized materials, significantly reducing construction time, material waste, and labour costs while ensuring precision and durability. This architectural innovation blends modern aesthetics with sustainable design, introducing elements that redefine contemporary living spaces," Godrej Properties said in a statement.

3D-printed construction has the potential to become a long-term solution for affordable housing: Experts

While 3D printing has gained traction globally, it remains in an exploratory phase in India. A few forward-thinking architects and developers are evaluating its feasibility, but mainstream adoption is still limited, said Rahul Bahl, Managing Director, Krishna Buildestates Pvt Ltd that focuses on innovation and technology.

He said 3D-printed construction is more expensive than conventional methods due to limited scale and high initial costs. However, the primary advantage lies in significant time savings, which could lead to cost efficiencies in the long run. “As adoption increases and material supply chains develop, the technology has the potential to become a cost-effective alternative, particularly for mass housing and rapid infrastructure development,” he said.

On the other hand, Sahir Choudhary, Director of Operations and Senior Architect at Habitat Architects, opines that the adoption of 3D-print technology is limited in mainstream real estate due to regulatory and scalability challenges.

“There is growing interest in modular and experimental architecture. While the technology is still evolving, it is expected to scale as material advancements progress and policies adapt," Choudhary said.

"India has seen only a handful of 3D-printed structures so far, mostly proof-of-concept models. The sector remains in its infancy but has strong potential for expansion. Further, cost savings depend on scale and efficiency. While the upfront investment in 3D printing technology is high, it significantly reduces construction time and material waste. Homes that take months to build can be printed in days, making it an attractive long-term alternative, particularly for affordable housing," Choudhary added.

What is 3D-print construction technology?

Unlike traditional construction methods, 3D printing builds structures layer by layer using a special concrete mixture infused with quick-drying adhesives and other functional additives. An operator oversees the entire process, managing construction based on the 3D-printed design and controlling the speed at which the mixture is dispensed.

Is 3D-printing technology viable for both commercial and residential construction?

While 3D-print technology is gaining popularity, experts opine that it is helpful for commercial and residential projects.

"3D-printing has applications in both residential and commercial construction. While most experiments so far have focused on individual homes and small-scale projects, the technology has the potential to be scaled up for commercial and industrial use. The ability to print complex forms with minimal material waste makes it a promising solution for customised, high-speed construction across different sectors," Bahl said.

Choudhary, on the other hand, said both residential and commercial sectors stand to benefit from 3D-print technology. "While initial applications have focused more on affordable housing and disaster-resilient structures, commercial and modular construction is also exploring its potential. As the technology matures, it could play a major role in sustainable, high-speed construction for urban developments," he added.