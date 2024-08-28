Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro is set to hand over its second-3D printed project in Bengaluru before the end of the ongoing calendar year. This time, it is a set of six high-end villas spanning 24,000 square feet, developed for a listed real estate player in the eastern peripheral suburb of Varthur. After post office, L&T to deliver 3D-printed villas in Bengaluru(Larsen & Toubro)

L&T did not disclose the name of the real estate firm or the construction cost involved in the project in Varthur.

Prior to this, L&T Construction had developed a 1,000-square feet post office facility at Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor last year. It was constructed in 43 days and involved an expenditure of ₹23 lakh.

3D-printing technique helps reduce project timelines

M V Satish, who is an executive committee member at L&T and advisor to the chairman and managing director (Buildings & Factories), said that construction costs do not differ significantly due to adoption of the 3D-printing technique. Labour costs and timelines, however, dive substantially, by 50% and 60% respectively.

Construction of the six villas, which commenced in January 2024, is expected to be completed by October. This reflects a timeline of 10 months as opposed to 36 months typically required in a residential project constructed using conventional methods, the company said.

“One of the advantages in 3D-printed structures is a difference of 3-4 degrees centigrade between the outside and inside. So, it will be cooler in summer and warmer in winter,” Satish added.

Going forward, the company is mulling two project proposals, one in Bengaluru and Pune each, M V Satish told HT.com. The company has proven ability to develop ground-plus-two structures so far.

L&T has completed four projects collectively spanning around 1.2 lakh square feet using the 3D-printing technique till date. These projects include a 10,000-square feet ancillary building for Grasim Industries near Chennai and a 50,000-square feet facility for the Border Roads Organisation in Chandigarh.