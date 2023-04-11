Bengaluru to get country’s first 3D-printed post office, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts

Bengaluru will soon have India’s first post office built using 3D printing technology, which has evoked reactions even from Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The post office is being built by Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) at the Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor.(Marisha Thakur/Twitter)

The post office is being built by Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) at the Cambridge Layout in Ulsoor at the cost of around ₹23 lakh, approximately 30 to 40 per cent less than that needed to build a normal post office, The New Indian Express reported. This post office was proposed back in August last year and was supposed to be built within a month, however, now that work has started, it is being constructed at an accelerated rate.

A video of the 3D printing construction work was shared by a resident on social media last week, which wowed several interest users. “Look ma, they are 3D printing a building outside my house!” she tweeted, along with videos and pictures of the construction work. The work began at around March 20 and noise levels are “bare minimum”, the user said.

Biotech giant Biocon's executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also reacted on the news and said, “Country’s first 3D-printed post office coming up in Bengaluru - hope this is the shape of things to come!!”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is known to be verbose on Bengaluru's infrastructure and mobility issues. The post office is likely to be spread across 1,100 square feet and will carry out all functions as a normal post office.