Accenture expands Bengaluru lease by 1.26 lakh sq ft, takes total office footprint to 5.67 lakh sq ft

Accenture Solutions Private Limited has expanded its office footprint at Pritech Park SEZ in Bellandur, Bengaluru, by renewing the lease for 4.41 lakh sq ft and taking an additional 1.26 lakh sq ft. This brings its total leased space on campus to 5.67 lakh sq ft, with a total rent of ₹269 crore over five years, according to property transaction data from Propstack.

Accenture Solutions Private Limited has expanded its office footprint at Pritech Park SEZ in Bellandur, Bengaluru. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files )

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Pritech Projects is the landlord, while Primal IT Infra LLP is the confirming party. The lease commenced on March 1, 2026, and runs for five years, according to the documents.

Following the consolidation and expansion, the IT major occupies a chargeable area of 5,66,617 sq ft in the property. The office space has been leased at a monthly rent of ₹76.20 per sq ft, translating into a total monthly rental outgo of around ₹4.32 crore, documents accessed by Propstack shows.

The total rent payable over the five-year lease period is estimated at around ₹269 crore, according to the transaction details. The agreement also provides for a security deposit of ₹16.11 crore. The rent will be subject to a 12% escalation every three years during the lease tenure.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Propstack, the additional space may be used for general purposes, including offices, IT and IT-enabled services, and other standard commercial activities approved in the SEZ unit approval letter. Permitted uses also include establishing employee cafeterias, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Propstack, the additional space may be used for general purposes, including offices, IT and IT-enabled services, and other standard commercial activities approved in the SEZ unit approval letter. Permitted uses also include establishing employee cafeterias, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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An email query has been sent to Accenture Solutions Private Limited and Pritech Projects. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Bengaluru real estate's office market

Bengaluru is one of the country’s largest technology and global capability centre markets. Bellandur, located along the Outer Ring Road, has emerged as a major commercial office hub, with several technology companies, global corporations and business services firms occupying large office campuses in the area.

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Large office space transactions of 100,000 sq ft and above anchored India's commercial office market during H1 2026, accounting for 28.2 million sq ft of leasing activity across the eight leading cities, according to a report released by Knight Frank India. The report stated that Bengaluru and Hyderabad had the highest leasing activity among India's eight cities, driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The eight cities include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The report said that large office transactions contributed 59% of the total office leasing volume of 48.0 million sq ft, underscoring the continued preference of large occupiers for Grade A office assets.

Also Read: ₹1,000 crore">Accenture leases over 1 million sq ft office space in Hyderabad for 10 years at a total rent exceeding ₹1,000 crore

Accenture's expansion across the country

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In the last few months, Accenture has leased commercial office space in several cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, and Noida, expanding its presence.

Three months ago, Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd leased approximately 1 million sq ft of commercial office space in Hyderabad for 10 years at a total rent of over ₹1,000 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

According to the documents, the space was leased in a building named Aparna Technopolis, a commercial development in Kondapur, Hyderabad's western office corridor, owned by Aparna IT Hub LLP.

In April 2026, Accenture Solutions Private Limited leased approximately 3.45 lakh sq ft of office space across five floors at Phoenix Millennium Towers in Wakad, Pune, through two separate agreements with Alyssum Developers Private Limited, according to lease documents accessed by Propstack.

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In December 2025, Accenture leased nearly 1.65 lakh sq ft in Noida for a five-year term at a total rent of ₹195 crore. The space was leased from Onward Coworkx Pvt Ltd, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. The commercial space was leased in ACE Capitol, Tower 2, in Noida's Sector 132, and spans eight floors, including floors 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 13, 14, and 15, the documents showed.