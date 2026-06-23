Accenture leases over 1 million sq ft office space in Hyderabad for 10 years at a total rent exceeding 1,000 crore

Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd has leased approximately 1 million sq ft of commercial office space in Hyderabad for a period of 10 years at a total rent of over ₹1,000 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Hyderabad real estate market: Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd has leased approximately 1 million sq ft of commercial office space in Hyderabad for a period of 10 years at a total rent of over ₹1,000 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

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According to the documents, the space was leased in a building named Aparna Technopolis, a commercial development in Kondapur, Hyderabad's western office corridor, owned by Aparna IT Hub LLP.

The leased premises comprise units spread across floors 1 to 11 of Block A and Floors 2 to 11 of Block B of the project. In total, Accenture has leased approximately 10,16,912 sq ft of office and allied space.

Documents show that the lease agreement was registered on June 10, 2026. The transaction was executed between Aparna IT Hub LLP, the lessor, and Accenture Solutions Private Limited, the lessee.

The agreement also provides Accenture with 996 exclusive car parking slots, including 976 earmarked for office use and an additional 20 parking spaces for cafeteria operations, documents show.

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According to the property registration documents, the lease has been structured in two phases. The first phase has been signed for a tenure of 10 years and the second phase carries a lease term of 9 years and 7 months.

The lease commencement date for the first phase is April 1, 2026, and for the second phase, September 1, 2026. Rent payments for the first phase will begin from December 16, 2026, whereas rental payments for the second phase are slated to start from February 1, 2027, documents show,

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Under the agreement, Accenture will pay a starting rental of ₹74 per sq ft per month for office space. The cafeteria component has been leased at a starting rent of ₹37 per sq ft per month. The company also paid a security deposit of approximately ₹29.5 crore as part of the transaction.

An email query was sent to Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd and Aparna IT Hub LLP. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: Office spaces over 1 lakh sq ft account for 81% of total office leasing in Q1 2026

Hyderabad real estate market

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Hyderabad has emerged as one of the most sought-after office markets in the country, driven by demand from multinational corporations, technology companies and global capability centres. Micro-markets such as Kondapur, Gachibowli, HITEC City and the Financial District continue to attract large occupiers due to the availability of Grade A office stock, robust infrastructure and relatively competitive rental levels compared to other major office markets.

Hyderabad is also home to more than 70 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of companies such as Netflix, Eli Lilly, Costco and McDonald’s. Operating in Hyderabad, the city continues to cement its position as a global hub for enterprise innovation. Adding to this momentum, Hyderabad has reportedly attracted the GCC of French beauty major L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company.

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Hindustan Times Real Estate reported in December 2025 that nearly 40 companies across sectors have set up operations in the city. New entrants include players in manufacturing, engineering, hospitality, BFSI, renewable energy, and packaging, among them Goodyear and Vanguard. Global firms, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Netflix, Costco, Inspire Brands, Haworth, T-Mobile, Sonatype, L'Oréal , McDonald's, Amazon, Carlsberg, Heineken, and Land O’Lakes, have also expanded or established new centres.

Further strong momentum is supported by strong activity in fintech, FMCG, agriculture, food processing, and process automation industries, drawn by Hyderabad’s skilled workforce and the opportunity to build new capabilities, the report said.

Also Read: ₹10 crore luxury homes than Bengaluru?">Why is Hyderabad’s real estate market selling four times more ₹10 crore luxury homes than Bengaluru?

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Accenture had earlier leased over 600,000 sq ft office space across nine floors at Phoenix Millennium Towers in Pune’s Baner through a long-term lease of over 15 years.