Ace investor Madhusudan Kela buys ultra-luxury apartment in DLF's The Dahlias, Gurugram, for 120 crore

Ace investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela purchased an apartment in DLF's ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram for over ₹120.71 crore, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Gurugram real estate: Ace investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela purchased an apartment in DLF's ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram for over ₹120.71 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

The agreement deed showed that the apartment sold for over ₹1.93 lakh per square foot.

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According to the documents, the apartment is on a higher floor of Tower 1 in The Dahlias, located in DLF City Phase 5, Sector 54, Village Wazirabad, Gurugram, Haryana.

The apartment has a carpet area of approximately 6,233.39 sq ft and comes with five dedicated car parking spaces, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on April 15, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹100 was paid, the documents show.

Documents show that DLF Limited sold the property through an Agreement Deed registered on April 15, 2026. The total consideration for the transaction was ₹120.71 crore, inclusive of applicable taxes and charges. As the transaction pertains to an allotment agreement executed by the developer, the stamp duty paid for the registration was ₹100, as per the document.

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{{^usCountry}} The Dahlias is among the most expensive residential projects launched in the National Capital Region (NCR) and has witnessed several high-value transactions involving industrialists, promoters and high-net-worth individuals since its launch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dahlias is among the most expensive residential projects launched in the National Capital Region (NCR) and has witnessed several high-value transactions involving industrialists, promoters and high-net-worth individuals since its launch. {{/usCountry}}

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Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela, founder of MK Ventures, is one of India's well-known market veterans, with over 30 years of experience in the capital markets. He is a well-regarded investor and entrepreneur who founded MK Ventures in 2018 to focus on high-growth investment opportunities.

According to the documents, the developer is expected to hand over possession of the apartment after obtaining the Occupation Certificate (OC) by December 31, 2031.

The documents show that the homebuyer will pay for the apartment in approximately 11 instalments.

An email query was sent to DLF. The story will be updated if a response is received. Madhusudan Kela could not be reached for comment.

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Gurugram has emerged as the country's fastest-growing high-end luxury residential market, recording transactions worth ₹24,120 crore for homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in 2025, according to a February report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix.

Also Read: ₹24,120 crore ultra-luxury home sales in the ₹10 crore plus segment">Gurugram overtakes Mumbai with ₹24,120 crore ultra-luxury home sales in the ₹10 crore plus segment

All about Dahlias and previous transactions

According to DLF, The Dahlias will span around 7.5 million square feet and comprise 420 residences across 29 levels and 8 towers, including 15 exclusive duplex penthouses of about 350,000 square feet.

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During FY26, DLF’s overall sales bookings declined 5% to ₹20,143 crore from a record ₹21,223 crore in the previous financial year. However, The Dahlias remained one of the company’s biggest contributors, generating ₹4,828 crore in FY26 alone. The developer sold 32 apartments in the March quarter, aided by strong demand and significant price appreciation.

DLF Home Developers Ltd Managing Director Aakash Ohri said at a recent investors’ call that The Dahlias was a primary driver of Q4 FY26 sales of around ₹3,967 crore. It was a key factor in DLF meeting its full-year sales guidance of ₹20,143 crore despite some launch deferrals.

Also Read: ₹25-cr-plus luxury homes?">Why are wealthy buyers from Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other cities investing in Mumbai's ₹25-cr-plus luxury homes?

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Non-resident Indians (NRIs) accounted for nearly 15% of the project's total sales, Ohri said. DLF also indicated that the remaining 40% of The Dahlias' inventory has an estimated revenue potential of around ₹24,000 crore at current pricing levels.

In February 2025, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan bought an ultra-luxury apartment in The Dahlias for almost ₹69 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed. The documents showed that the apartment cost ₹65.61 crore and the total cost, including stamp duty, was ₹68.89 crore.

In October 2025, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported that a Delhi-NCR-based industrialist bought four apartments totalling nearly 35,000 sq ft at The Dahlias on Golf Course Road for about ₹380 crore, in one of the country’s most expensive residential deals, according to property brokers.

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The four units, located in adjoining towers of the under-construction development, will be interconnected to form a single expansive residential unit, they said. According to market sources, investors from Mumbai, Odisha, and Ludhiana have also shown interest in The Dahlias, anticipating significant price appreciation in the coming years.