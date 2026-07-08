Amazon Seller Services leases 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for a total rent of 162 cr

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has leased more than 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, at an estimated rental outgo of over ₹162 crore across nine years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has leased more than 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, at an estimated rental outgo of over ₹162 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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According to the property registration documents, the warehouse space has been leased for a total term of 9 years, starting on June 11, 2026.

The warehouse space is located in the villages of Dohale and Bokhari in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, which is one of India's largest warehousing and logistics hubs. The property has been leased from Ecobox Industrials Asset V Private Limited and has a chargeable area of 4.17 sq ft. The lease agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, according to the documents.

According to the registration documents, Amazon Seller Services will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.27 crore at a rental rate of ₹30.34 per sq ft. The rent payments will begin on October 11, 2026. The tenant has also paid a security deposit of ₹3.80 crore, documents showed.

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{{^usCountry}} The agreement provides for an annual rental escalation of 5%, and in addition to the base rent, the tenant will also pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹2 per sq ft per month. Based on the lease tenure and annual rental escalations, the total rental commitment is estimated to exceed ₹162 crore over the duration of the agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement provides for an annual rental escalation of 5%, and in addition to the base rent, the tenant will also pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹2 per sq ft per month. Based on the lease tenure and annual rental escalations, the total rental commitment is estimated to exceed ₹162 crore over the duration of the agreement. {{/usCountry}}

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An email query was sent to Amazon Seller Services Private Limited and Ecobox Industrials Asset V Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

All about Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, is India's leading warehousing destination owing to its strategic location on the outskirts of Mumbai and its connectivity to the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). Several companies, including Zomato, DMart, DHL, and Delhivery, have their warehouse spaces in Bhiwandi.

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Also Read: ₹43.9 crore warehouse lease in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for five years">Zomato expands supply chain with ₹43.9 crore warehouse lease in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for five years

In December 2025, Adani Logistics Ltd, the logistics and warehousing arm of the Adani Group, leased 66,250 sq ft of warehousing space to DMart (Avenue Supermarts Limited) at Dharna Camp in Raigad district, near Mumbai, for a total rent exceeding ₹100 crore for nearly 28 years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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Also Read: DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leases 4.17 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

In November 2025, Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, leased a large warehouse space measuring 5.53 lakh sq ft in Bhiwandi, Thane district, near Mumbai, for approximately ₹1.7 crore per month, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.