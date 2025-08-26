Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor buy an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for 5 crore

HT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 12:31 pm IST

Mumbai real estate: The apartment purchased by the Kapoor duo is located on Pali Mala Road in the Bandra West area of Mumbai

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor have purchased an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for 5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Mumbai real estate update: The apartment bought by Anil Kapoor and his son is located in a building named The Smoky Hill CHS, (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)
According to property registration documents, the apartment bought by Anil Kapoor and his son is located in a building named The Smoky Hill CHS and has a built-up area of 1,165 sq ft.

The documents show that the building is located on Pali Mala Road near Pali Hill in the Bandra West area of Mumbai. The apartment was purchased along with one parking space.

The transaction was registered on August 22, 2025, for which a stamp duty payment of 30 lakh and registration charges of 30,000 were paid.

The apartment was purchased from five individuals: Dilipraj Paidpati, Deepa Shahi, Jaytilka Paidpati, Raman Malhora, and Raman Gupta.

Neither the seller nor the buyers, including Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, could be contacted for a comment.

All about Bandra West

According to SquareYards, Bandra West is recognized as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets. It offers a combination of premium residential and commercial properties.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, also reside in Bandra West.

The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. The area is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines, with proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Anil Kapoor, with a career spanning over four decades, has starred in iconic films such as Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Tezaab. His global recognition grew with Slumdog Millionaire and international projects like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Kapoor recently appeared in the YRF Spy Universe film War 2. His son Harsh Varrdhan made his acting debut with the romantic drama film Mirzya (2016). He has since starred in the action films Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Thar (2022).

