Flexible workspace provider Awfis Space Solutions Limited on November 12 said that it has secured the mandate to design, build and operate a 1.65 lakh square feet office space in Mumbai for the National Stock Exchange. Awfis Space Solutions to design, build and manage 1.65 lakh sq ft office space for National Stock Exchange in Mumbai (Representational photo)(Awfis Space Solutions)

The company statement said that it “has signed (a) service agreement for two floors, spanning approximately 1.65 Lakh sq ft, to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Adani Inspire in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.”

Awfis already operates a co-working centre in the 10-storey commercial building.

This deal was facilitated by Rounak Real Estate Consultant, the company statement said.

Amit Ramani, its Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We are proud to welcome NSE as our client…this collaboration…reaffirms our leadership in the flex space sector and strengthens our commitment to meeting the unique needs of clients from diverse industries."

“As the demand for flex spaces continues to grow across India, Awfis is well-prepared to meet this rising need with scalable solutions designed to support both immediate growth and long-term strategic goals, ensuring that companies have the space and flexibility to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment,” Ramani added.

According to the company statement, Awfis operates about 205 centres and over 1.3 lakh seats across 18-plus cities.

Business performance

For the second quarter of the ongoing financial year 2024-25, Awfis Space Solutions reported a net consolidated profit after tax of ₹38.67 crore. It had registered a loss after tax of ₹4.34 crore in the same period last year.

The company's net consolidated total income stood at ₹301.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, up 40.31% from ₹215.20 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

