BBMP to launch online platform for Khata applications in 15 days; Urges citizens to avoid office visits or pay bribes

Bengaluru's municipal corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will roll out an online system for A-Khata applications within the next 15 days, officials said. The platform will enable citizens to apply for conversion from B-Khata to A-Khata, or submit a fresh application if they currently have no khata for their property. BBMP will launch an online system in 15 days for A-Khata applications, allowing B-Khata conversions and fresh applications, officials said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

The government has issued a clear advisory to citizens, urging them not to visit BBMP offices. “Do not bribe anyone. The system will be entirely online,” a statement issued by BBMP said. This digital-only route aims to eliminate the long-standing malpractices that have plagued the khata issuance process in the city for years, officials said

A-Khata is an essential document for property owners in Karnataka, necessary for obtaining building approvals, loans, and ensuring full legal recognition of ownership. While A-Khata properties are considered legally compliant and tax-paid, B-Khata properties often fall under irregular or revenue layouts, limiting the owner's access to basic civic services and legal transactions.

By enabling online applications, the BBMP seeks to overhaul a process that has traditionally involved prolonged delays. Officials said thousands of property owners across the city stand to benefit, particularly those in newly developed layouts or those struggling to get clear titles for resale and loan approvals.

Until the system goes live, officials have advised the property owners to refrain from engaging with agents or visiting BBMP offices.

This month, the Karnataka State Cabinet approved the regularisation of B-Khata properties issued by BBMP up to September 2024. This move upgrades them to A-Khata status, granting access to essential civic amenities and providing long-awaited legal clarity to property owners.

“When giving it, we will specify the parameters. If property owners comply with the parameters, then B-Khata will be issued,” Law Minister HK Patil said, addressing the reporters after the Cabinet meeting on July 18.

Experts say that once regularised, B-Khata property owners will get certificates granting legal status, enabling sales, bank loans, and mortgages previously not allowed.

On July 14, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar posted on social media platform X that B-Khata properties registered before September 30, 2024, will be 'now A-Khata.’“Good news for Bengaluru! The long wait is over; BKhata properties registered before September 30, 2024, are now ‘A Khata.’ This landmark reform ensures legal ownership, access to essential civic services, and finally puts an end to years of uncertainty. With this reform, we are bringing long- overdue order to the system and ensuring a more planned, inclusive, and empowered Bengaluru,” he wrote on X.