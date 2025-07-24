'B-Khata properties registered before Sep 30, 2024, are now A-Khata’, says Karnataka deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that the ‘long wait is over,’ as B-Khata properties registered before September 30, 2024, ‘are now A-Khata.’ Calling it a landmark reform, he said the move ensures legal ownership, access to civic services, and puts an end to years of uncertainty. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that the ‘long wait is over,’ as B-Khata properties registered before September 30, 2024, ‘are now A-Khata.’ (Representational Image)(Wiki Commons )

“Good news for Bengaluru! The long wait is over; BKhata properties registered before September 30, 2024, are now ‘A Khata.’ This landmark reform ensures legal ownership, access to essential civic services, and finally puts an end to years of uncertainty. With this reform, we are bringing long- overdue order to the system and ensuring a more planned, inclusive, and empowered Bengaluru,” he said on X.

In a major relief for thousands of property owners across Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Cabinet approved the regularisation of B-Khata properties issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) up to September 2024 last week. These properties can now be upgraded to A-Khata status, granting access to essential civic amenities such as electricity, water and sewage connections and providing long-awaited legal clarity to property owners.

“Long-awaited relief for B Khata property owners! Our government is taking a decision step by granting A Khata status, unlocking legal recognition and access to essential civic amenities like electricity, water and sanitation. This move isn’t just administrative, it’s about building a more inclusive, planned, and connected Bengaluru, where every family has the right to live with dignity and security,” the deputy CM had said last week.

“When giving it, we will specify the parameters. If property owners comply with the parameters, then B-Khata will be issued,” Law Minister HK Patil had told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on July 18.

"To avail B-Khata, there will be certain parameters too. While A-Khata will be a perfect document, B-Khata certificates will be issued for properties with some lacunae, but with some exemptions," he had said.

Officials told HT.com that “All B-Khata property owners can now apply for their property documents, which the BBMP will issue upon completion of the necessary due diligence.”

"Now there will be no A-Khata or B-Khata; all such B-Khata properties will get E-Khata, which is the digital property document that the state government has started issuing since October last year," explained Anil Kalgi, secretary of Bangalore City Flat Owners’ Association (BCFOA).

Once regularised, B-Khata property owners will get certificates granting legal status, enabling sales, bank loans, and mortgages previously not allowed, experts said.

What is a B-Khata?

B-Khata is a type of property record maintained by the BBMP for properties that do not fully comply with legal and planning norms. These include buildings in unauthorised layouts, constructions without approved plans, or those lacking occupancy certificates. Even though these properties are not entirely legal, owners are still required to pay property tax, and their details are recorded for tax purposes.

However, owning a B-Khata property comes with several drawbacks. These properties are not considered fully legal and face restrictions when it comes to selling, getting building approvals, or applying for trade licenses. Banks and financial institutions usually do not offer loans against them. Compared to A-Khata properties, which are fully compliant with local laws, B-Khata properties generally have lower market value and limited legal benefits, experts say.

Currently, B-Khata properties fall outside the scope of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act, 1961, leaving them unregulated and prone to violations, often resulting in unsafe constructions. To address this, the government has proposed granting A-Khata status to buildings constructed on unauthorised layouts whether currently without any Khata or holding a B-Khata under Section 17 of the KTCP Act, provided they meet specified conditions, experts said.

The cut-off date for eligibility is September 30, 2024, for B-Khata properties where construction, single or multi-storeyed, has already taken place. This aligns with the provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which prohibits issuing B-Khatas for unauthorised properties created after that date, they said.