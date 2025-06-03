Bengaluru property owners can now get an e-khata online within two days

Bengaluru homeowners can now obtain their e-khata, Karnataka’s digital property ownership document, without visiting municipal offices in person. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the final e-khata can now be processed and delivered within 48 hours of application, marking a major step toward streamlining property-related services in the city. Bengaluru homeowners can now obtain their e-khata, Karnataka’s digital property ownership document, without visiting municipal offices in person.. (Representational Image)(Souptik Datta)

What is an e-khata?

E-khata is an electronic version of the traditional khata certificate, introduced by the BBMP in Bengaluru and other local bodies in October 2024. This digital record is available online, where property owners can apply for, download, and verify their khata without visiting the municipal office.

Also Read: Bengaluru's property registrations dip 21% amid E-khata implementation woes

How to get your e-khata within 48 hours?

Property owners without a khata can now generate one by accessing the official E-Aasthi portal

bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

To obtain a khata, property owners simply need to upload essential documents, including their Aadhaar number, sale or registered deed number, a recent property photograph, and an Encumbrance Certificate covering the period from the property's registration date up to October 31, 2024.

After entering property details, homeowners must upload ownership and tax records, verify the location using an interactive map, and complete Aadhaar eKYC to confirm their identity and address.

Once the application is submitted, BBMP authorities will examine the details and may conduct a site visit if required. If all criteria are met, the final e-khata is typically generated within two days.

Also Read: Bengaluru's municipal corporation achieves 88% of property tax revenue target, issues 2.25 lakh e-Khatas

BBMP has issued over 2.75 lakh e-khatas so far

Since launching the digital khata system in October 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has processed and issued approximately 2.75 lakh e-khatas, according to official data.

In a move aimed at accelerating the delivery of e-khatas to citizens, BBMP has also introduced a new initiative encouraging young and local entrepreneurs within BBMP limits to participate in the e-khata service process. By registering through the official BBMP website, these individuals can offer assistance to residents and earn income without paying any fees to the BBMP.