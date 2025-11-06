Bengaluru e-khata update: What property owners need to know

The Karnataka government has launched several major e-Khata regularisation drives, which are expected to bring clarity to lakhs of property owners across Bengaluru’s urban, rural, and southern districts. The initiative aims to resolve long-pending documentation issues and bring more properties under the formal tax and ownership system. The Karnataka government has launched major e-Khata regularisation drives to bring clarity to lakhs of property owners across Bengaluru and surrounding districts, streamlining documentation and bringing more properties into the formal tax and ownership system. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

A Khata is the official property account record that identifies ownership, property size and tax liabilities. Traditionally, properties categorized under A-Khata meet all legal and planning approvals, while B-Khata properties may have deviations or incomplete approvals, limiting their access to bank loans, building permissions, or easy resale. The e-Khata is the digital version of this property account, created as part of the government’s e-Swathu digitisation initiative, making records easier to verify and update online.



Large regularisation drive launched According to data from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department, the government’s new drive is expected to benefit about 6.5 lakh property owners across the region. This includes around 2.8 lakh properties in Bengaluru Urban and around 1.8 lakh properties each in the Rural and South districts that are now eligible for e-Khata registration. Approximately 8.2 lakh properties in Bengaluru Urban district already have e-Khatas, and another 2.7 lakh have been listed for regularisation. Once updated, these properties will gain formal recognition, making property transfers, registrations and tax payments smoother while expanding the city’s tax base.

The initiative, part of the e-Swathu digitisation programme, seeks to bring thousands of unauthorised or unrecorded properties under the official documentation system, granting them formal recognition and facilitating smoother ownership transfers and taxation. Officials said the initiative will enable residents in gram panchayat limits around Bengaluru to obtain digital e-Khata certificates, addressing long-pending disputes over property legality and improving access to civic services.



Automatic e-khata mutation through aadhaar Separately, former Bengaluru municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had introduced an Aadhaar-enabled online e-Khata mutation process to reduce delays and eliminate the need for physical visits to BBMP offices. The new service allows buyers and sellers to complete ownership mutation online using Aadhaar authentication. The system, announced by BBMP Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao under the oversight of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, aims to make property administration faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly.

Citizens who have pending e-Khata mutations can now complete the process online by visiting the BBMP e-Aasthi portal at https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to select the “eKhata Automatic Mutations – Get Your Mutation” option under “Important Instructions,” search for their property using the ePID number, and then verify both the seller and buyer through Aadhaar-based eKYC. If the Aadhaar details of the seller match the Aadhaar linked to the property’s existing e-Khata, the mutation will be processed and automatically approved following a mandatory seven-day objection period.



New rules for B-khata to A-khata conversion From November 1, property owners with B-Khata holdings seeking conversion to A-Khata must first obtain an e-Khata. Under the conversion guidelines, only B-Khata plots up to 21,527 sq. ft. and located adjacent to public roads are eligible, as per theGreater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) statement.

Owners must also pay a 5% conversion fee based on the government guidance value of the property, in addition to map approval and land mutation charges.

For example, in Whitefield, where the guidance value starts from ₹5,800 per sq ft, a 1,200 sq ft property would have a total guidance value of ₹69.6 lakh. Based on this, the 5% conversion fee works out to approximately ₹3.48 lakh, in addition to the charges for land mutation and map approval, real estate agents point out.

This requirement has triggered concern among some property owners, who say the conversion process was already slow and complex, and that the new prerequisite adds one more step. Bengaluru currently has around 7.5 lakh B-Khata properties, of which only about 2.6 lakh have been issued e-Khatas so far. Zones such as Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bengaluru South, and Anekal have seen the highest number of conversions, according to GBA.

The combined effect of these initiatives is expected to slowly streamline Bengaluru’s property documentation landscape, reducing ambiguity and increasing legitimacy, experts point out. For many owners, e-Khata offers a clearer path to legal recognition and easier transactions. However, the additional requirements and conversion fees may continue to pose challenges for those holding B-Khata properties.



Challenges remain



Dhananjaya Padbanabhachar, director of the Karnataka Homebuyers Forum, highlighted delays in e-Khata processing. “The time taken to obtain an e-Khata must be addressed. My own e-Khata application has been pending for nearly eight months,” he noted, calling for faster, more transparent and homeowner-friendly implementation of the regularisation system.