Bengaluru civic body rolls out Aadhaar-based eKhata mutation: Here's a step-by-step guide

Bengaluru property owners can now avail automatic eKhata mutation through an Aadhaar-enabled online system, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Wednesday.

The service, officially launched under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru In-Charge Minister DK Shivakumar, allows property buyers and sellers to complete eKhata mutations entirely online using Aadhaar authentication.

The announcement was made by BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, IAS, who said the new system is part of BBMP’s broader efforts to bring ease, transparency, and speed to property-related services.

How the automatic mutation process works

Citizens with pending eKhata mutations can follow these steps:

Visit https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in Click on the “eKhata Automatic Mutations – Get Your Mutation” link under “Important Instructions” Search for the pending mutation using the ePID number of the property Authenticate both the seller/giver and purchaser/receiver using Aadhaar eKYC If the Aadhaar of the seller/giver matches the Aadhaar seeded with the property eKhata, the mutation will be automatically approved after a seven-day objection period

BBMP clarified that any disputed cases flagged during the process will be reviewed and resolved by an authorized officer.

In a related move aimed at offering long-awaited relief to property owners, the Karnataka State Cabinet recently approved the regularisation of B-Khata properties issued by BBMP up to September 2024. This decision will enable such properties to be upgraded to A-Khata status, giving residents access to essential civic amenities and long-term legal clarity.

“When giving it, we will specify the parameters. If property owners comply with the parameters, then B-Khata will be issued,” said Law Minister H.K. Patil, following the Cabinet meeting held on July 18.

Together, these reforms are part of a broader effort by the state government to enhance transparency, improve service delivery, and ensure that citizens benefit from a more efficient property management framework in Bengaluru.

