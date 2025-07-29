BBMP receives 50,000 e-Khata applications, launches a drive to recover 800 crore in dues from 3.75 lakh property owners

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to issue notices to approximately 3.75 lakh property owners within BBMP limits who have defaulted on property tax payments. These defaulters collectively owe the civic body an estimated ₹700–800 crore in unpaid taxes. BBMP chief Maheshwar Rao has ordered notices to 3.75 lakh property tax defaulters who owe ₹ 700–800 crore in dues. (Representational Image)(Pexels)

In addition, BBMP has received over 50,000 applications for new Khatas, and Rao has instructed officials to process these as a priority, noting that timely approvals could significantly boost property tax revenue.

Speaking at a review meeting on July 28, Rao emphasised that property tax collection remains a top priority for the civic body. He instructed officials to take more effective measures to enhance tax collection efforts, BBMP said in a statement.

Rao said around 3.75 lakh property owners owe BBMP approximately ₹700–800 crore in unpaid property tax. "Notices will be sent via SMS and email. Those who have already paid need not worry, but those with dues should take immediate steps to settle them," he said.

Over 50,000 applications submitted for new khatas

Rao noted that BBMP has received more than 50,000 applications for new khatas. He instructed officials to process them on a priority basis, as this will aid in increasing property tax revenue.

BBMP also said it plans to roll out an online system for A-Khata applications within the next 15 days. The platform will enable citizens to apply for conversion from B-Khata to A-Khata, or submit a fresh application if they currently have no khata for their property.

A-Khata is an essential document for property owners in Karnataka, necessary for obtaining building approvals, loans, and ensuring full legal recognition of ownership. While A-Khata properties are considered legally compliant and tax-paid, B-Khata properties often fall under irregular or revenue layouts, limiting the owner's access to basic civic services and legal transactions.