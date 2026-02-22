Bengaluru: Prestige Groups signs ₹115 crore agreement with BMRCL for co-branding rights of Bellandur Metro station

Bengaluru-based listed developer Prestige Group has signed a definitive agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to adopt and co-brand the Bellandur Metro Station, securing exclusive naming rights for the station under a 30-year deal valued at ₹115 crore. Bengaluru-based listed developer Prestige Group has signed a definitive agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to adopt and co-brand the Bellandur Metro Station. (Picture for representational purposes only) (PTI)

Under the agreement, the station will be co-branded as 'Prestige Bellandur Metro Station,' the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the partnership grants Prestige exclusive station naming rights for 30 years, 3,000 sq. ft. of commercial space within the station, 1,000 sq. ft. of advertising entitlement, and provision for a future elevated connectivity bridge to Prestige Lakeshore Drive.

"Prestige, on its part, will strive to make this the best metro station in the city and will undertake interior upgrades, finishing works, and station enhancements in alignment with global metro standards and IGBC green building benchmarks, reinforcing Bengaluru’s push toward integrated, sustainable urban infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, Bellandur Metro Station is strategically located on the 17 km ORR Metro Corridor from Silk Board to KR Puram, and sits at the heart of India’s largest office micro-market, serving thousands of professionals daily.

“This is our way of giving back to the city by strengthening mobility where India works and helping our future occupiers of Prestige Lakeshore Drive experience convenience, comfort, and seamless connectivity to one of the largest office parks coming up on the ORR.” said, Juggy Marwaha, CEO and Executive Director, Prestige Group, Office.

The company said that the partnership represents a progressive Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, combining infrastructure development with private-sector participation to deliver seamless multimodal connectivity for Bengaluru’s citizens and the ORR workforce.

"With this collaboration, Prestige reinforces its commitment to building not just office campuses, but integrated urban ecosystems where work, transit, and community converge," the company said.