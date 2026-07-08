Bengaluru real estate: ExxonMobil leases 2.35 lakh sq ft office space in Whitefield at 1.86 crore monthly rent

Texas-based energy major ExxonMobil Services and Technology Private Limited has leased 2.35 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield for a monthly rent of ₹1.86 crore under a three-year lease, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

ExxonMobil Services and Technology Private Limited has leased 2.35 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield for a monthly rent of ₹1.86 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

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The company has taken on lease 235,300 sq ft across seven floors, the first, second, third, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors, at the ITPB Inventor building in Whitefield. The property is owned by Information Technology Park Limited, the documents showed.

The lease has been signed at a rental of ₹79 per sq ft per month, with ExxonMobil paying a security deposit of ₹5.58 crore. The agreement also provides for a 5% annual escalation in rent, the documents showed.

As per the lease documents, rent will be calculated and paid on a quarterly basis. The lessee is required to pay the rent quarterly in advance, on or before the 10th business day of the first month of each quarter, beginning from the respective rent commencement dates for Phase 1 and Phase 2, the documents showed.

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{{^usCountry}} A list of queries have been sent to ExxonMobil Services and Technology. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A list of queries have been sent to ExxonMobil Services and Technology. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

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"This 2.35 lakh sq. ft. lease by ExxonMobil reflects a broader trend of GCCs locking in high-quality, institutional grade-A assets. Securing multi-floor expansions at a premium rate demonstrates deep confidence in India's tech ecosystem as a long-term growth driver," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

Also Read: Chennai, Bengaluru lead institutional real estate investments as India attracts $4.5 billion in H1 2026

Bengaluru emerged as India’s top office market in the January–March 2026 quarter, capturing a 24.8% share of national leasing volumes, with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) accounting for a strong 70%, the highest concentration in two years, according to a report by JLL.



A Global Capability Center (GCC) is a wholly-owned, integrated offshore or nearshore facility established by a multinational corporation (MNC) to perform specialized, high-value business functions

Other office spaces leased by ExxonMobil Services and Technology

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Last year, ExxonMobil Services and Technology renewed its lease for five years for nearly 5.31 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru's eastern IT corridor of Whitefield for a monthly rent of ₹2.60 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The space, located in Prestige Shantiniketan, is spread across multiple floors in Crescent 1 (floors 4,5,6,7, 8) and Crescent 2 (floors 1, 2,4,5,6,7), the documents showed.

The lease commenced on November 1, 2023, and has a term of five years, with an option to renew for an additional five years. The document showed that the landlords are Prestige Estate Projects Limited and INR Holdings.

Also Read: ₹2.60 crore per month">Texas-based ExxonMobil renews lease for 5.3 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for five years at ₹2.60 crore per month

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