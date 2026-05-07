Bengaluru residents can now withdraw wrongly submitted e-Khata applications, self-correct property details online

Bengaluru residents will now be able to withdraw wrongly submitted e-Khata applications, Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil said during a workshop held at Town Hall on May 6.

Bengaluru residents can now withdraw wrongly submitted e-Khata applications, Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil has said. (Picture for representational purposes)(AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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The workshop was organised to brief officials on recent reforms and upgrades made to the e-Khata system aimed at improving citizen services and simplifying property-related processes in Bengaluru.

Around 13.05 lakh property owners linked to SAS ID-based properties can now download e-Khata certificates and apply for final e-Khata online. The move is expected to reduce dependence on manual applications and office visits, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said in a statement.

Also Read: As many as 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru have been brought under the e-Khata system; here’s what you need to know

Residents can now modify details online

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{{^usCountry}} The GBA statement said the updated system also allows citizens to self-correct select property details online, reducing the need for physical visits for minor corrections and approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GBA statement said the updated system also allows citizens to self-correct select property details online, reducing the need for physical visits for minor corrections and approvals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A new feature has also been introduced, enabling applicants to withdraw incorrectly submitted e-Khata applications. Civic officials said this would help reduce procedural delays and give applicants greater flexibility while filing applications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A new feature has also been introduced, enabling applicants to withdraw incorrectly submitted e-Khata applications. Civic officials said this would help reduce procedural delays and give applicants greater flexibility while filing applications. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the workshop, officers from different zones were briefed on revised workflows and approval mechanisms aimed at ensuring faster and more uniform implementation of e-Khata services across departments. Auto-validation introduced for transaction-ready properties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the workshop, officers from different zones were briefed on revised workflows and approval mechanisms aimed at ensuring faster and more uniform implementation of e-Khata services across departments. Auto-validation introduced for transaction-ready properties {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The civic body has also introduced auto-validation and approval for properties marked as “ready for transaction or registration.” The GBA statement said the process will work based on the upload and verification of Encumbrance Certificates (ECs), helping speed up property transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body has also introduced auto-validation and approval for properties marked as “ready for transaction or registration.” The GBA statement said the process will work based on the upload and verification of Encumbrance Certificates (ECs), helping speed up property transactions. {{/usCountry}}

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Moudgil said the revised e-Khata process has been designed to make property-related services more transparent, simplified and citizen-friendly as part of the administration’s digital governance push.

Also Read: e-Khata now a click away: Here’s how Bengaluru residents can download records using their property tax ID

Over 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru have been brought under the e-Khata system

Bengaluru has brought over 25 lakh properties under the e-Khata system, of which more than 7,000 applications have been processed. Additional outreach measures are being planned for those yet to obtain their e-Khata as part of a Karnataka government push to improve transparency and compliance, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said earlier.

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He said that the government is integrating Aadhaar details, digital documentation, GPS mapping and property sketches to create a robust database.

He also pointed out that every e-Khata will include the property's GPS coordinates, property shape and measurements, along with a photo and a document.

"We want to see that every record is filled correctly. They are asking for documentation, a stamp, and digital documents. We wanted to connect every Aadhaar card and have it online," Shivakumar had said.

What is e-Khata, and why does it matter

An e-Khata is a digitally maintained property certificate that records ownership details, tax status, and property classification in a centralised system managed by civic authorities. Unlike the traditional Khata, which has often been prone to discrepancies and manual errors, the electronic format allows for real-time updates and easier verification, GBA officials had said.

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The system was introduced to replace manual khata certificates (legal land ownership documents) issued by the city’s former municipal body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with the promise of quick, online issuance within 48 hours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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