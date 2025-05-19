Bengaluru turns into Venice: Major tech parks and prime apartment complexes flooded

Bengaluru once again resembles Venice as torrential rains over the past 48 hours have left the city at a standstill, submerging major tech parks and arterial roads. A fresh spell of heavy overnight rain this weekend wreaked havoc across the city, leading to widespread waterlogging and bringing morning traffic on May 19 to a near halt. Bengaluru turns into Venice: Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru's Horamavu region as Bengaluru saw massive rains on Sunday night. (File Photo )

Key intersections, especially in north and east Bengaluru — home to several IT parks and corporate hubs — were inundated, resembling flowing streams rather than bustling arterial roads.

"Venice is built in #BrandBengaluru by our visionary leaders and highly efficient & honest BBMP officials, plan your commute only through boats," one of the residents posted on X.



Major IT parks submerged

Major business hubs like Manyata Tech Park experienced severe flooding, with several videos surfacing online showing submerged areas within the complex. One Reddit user humorously commented on a video of the waterlogged site, saying, "Hey guys, I’m offering boat rides on Uber. Book madkoli if interested."

Waterlogging has been reported near Manpho, close to Manyata Tech Park, due to poor stormwater drain connectivity. BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to conduct a joint meeting with stakeholders from Manyata, EBS IT Park, Manpho, and Karle InfraTech to initiate construction of a new stormwater drain, as per a statement issued by BBMP.

Also Read: Urban mess: Do heavy rains impact property values in flood-prone localities of Bengaluru?

Residents in prime areas affected as water floods residential societies

Residents in upscale Bengaluru neighbourhoods like Koramangala bore the brunt of the heavy downpour, with rainwater flooding the streets and seeping into high-end residential complexes.

“I live in one of the most upscale parts of Koramangala, where plot prices begin at ₹4–8 crore and rentals start from at least ₹50,000 a month. But since last night’s rain, not only are the streets in my neighbourhood flooded, but the water has also seeped into residential complexes,” said Priyanka Kwattra, a resident of the area.

“Many residents were jolted awake around midnight, and some even locked up their homes and left the area,” she said. “The water rose to nearly thigh-level, and my car was half-submerged. It took nearly 5–6 hours for the water to recede by morning."

As per media reports, areas like Sai Layout in KR Puram, which have been grappling with flooding issues for more than a decade, continue to face the brunt of poor drainage and inadequate infrastructure. Apartments in the area typically start from ₹80 lakh and can go up to ₹2-3 crore.

After inspecting the flooding on May 18, Rao stated that measures will be taken to find a permanent solution to the recurring flooding issues in Sai Layout, which falls within BBMP limits.

Rao explained that Sai Layout is located at a lower elevation than the adjacent stormwater drain (rajakaluve), causing water accumulation. Furthermore, the narrow railway vent through which the drain passes has been hindering smooth water flow. Coordination with the Railway Department has begun to widen the vent, and instructions have been issued to expedite the work, Rao added.