 Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd appointed developer for Mumbai’s Pali Hill redevelopment project - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd appointed developer for Mumbai's Pali Hill redevelopment project

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 10:02 PM IST

The Mumbai redevelopment project has a cumulative estimated development potential of 4.10 lakh sq ft carpet area and a potential GDV of over ₹2,000 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Ltd has been appointed as developer for Mumbai’s Pali Hill redevelopment project, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 23.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Ltd has been appointed as developer for Mumbai's Pali Hill redevelopment project, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 23. (Representational photo)
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Ltd has been appointed as developer for Mumbai’s Pali Hill redevelopment project, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 23. (Representational photo)

“...the company has been unanimously selected as the preferred developer for redeveloping a residential housing society in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Pali Hill is a premium address in Bandra West, with property rates ranging from 1 lakh to 1.20 lakh per sq ft,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project has a cumulative estimated development potential of 4.10 lakh sq ft carpet area, with over 2.15 lakh sq ft available for sale, and a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of over 2,000 crore, the company said.

The posh Mumbai residential society is spread slightly over two-and-a-half acres.

“At present, the company is in advanced stages of discussions for the redevelopment of three to four other housing societies in Mumbai,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We have been appointed as the preferred developer for the prestigious Pali Hill redevelopment project. In November 2023, we had acquired the redevelopment rights for two housing societies in Lokhandwala, Mumbai,” said Rajat Rastogi, CEO of West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara Limited.

The company recently announced that it had crossed 5,900 crores in sales value in its operational update for FY24, an increase of 90% when compared to Rs. 3,107 crores in FY23. 

