Bengaluru’s 3BHK priced at 6.5 crore sparks debate: Why does Benson Town neighbourhood command such steep prices?

A luxury 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru’s upscale Benson Town–Millers Road neighbourhood has sparked debate online after a Reddit post featuring the property went viral, drawing reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief over the city’s soaring luxury housing prices. Millers Road and Benson Town, located in central Bengaluru near the Cantonment area, have long been known for their old-money charm, low-density layouts, and premium apartment projects catering to high-net-worth buyers.

A luxury 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru’s Benson Town–Millers Road area has sparked debate online after a Reddit post on the property went viral over its steep price. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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The post, shared on Reddit, featured a premium apartment at Gold Opus on Miller Road. According to the listing, the fully furnished apartment spans 2,850 sq ft on the sixth floor and comes with two car parks, servant quarters, a swimming pool, children’s play area, and a north-facing layout. The asking price: ₹6.5 crore.

“Exclusive 3 bedroom well furnished flat on the higher floor with an exotic view, servants qtrs, swimming pool and children's play area,” the post said.

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Luxury appeal meets concerns for affordability

While several users praised the apartment’s location and upscale features, many questioned whether the price was justified, especially for a 3BHK unit in Bengaluru.

One Reddit user dismissed the property outright, calling it a “useless, cramped, overpriced abode.”

Others, however, viewed it as an aspirational purchase symbolic of Bengaluru’s booming luxury real estate market. One comment that resonated widely online read: “Dream house. I’m earning 30 LPA, but I come from a middle-class background. No matter how much I work, I’ll never be able to afford it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Millers Road and Benson Town, located in central Bengaluru near Cantonment areas, have long been associated with old-money residences, low-density layouts, and luxury apartment developments catering to high-net-worth buyers. Over the past few years, land scarcity and demand for centrally located homes have pushed prices sharply higher in these pockets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Millers Road and Benson Town, located in central Bengaluru near Cantonment areas, have long been associated with old-money residences, low-density layouts, and luxury apartment developments catering to high-net-worth buyers. Over the past few years, land scarcity and demand for centrally located homes have pushed prices sharply higher in these pockets. {{/usCountry}}

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What is fetching such sky-high prices in Millers Road and Benson Town?

According to local brokers, the premium pricing in Bengaluru’s Benson Town and Millers Road micro-markets is driven largely by their legacy appeal, central location, and severe land scarcity rather than ultra-modern amenities alone.

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“Benson Town has always had its own charm because it is one of the older parts of Bengaluru. Many of the roads still carry British-era names, which adds to the character of the neighbourhood,” Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty, said.

Located within the central business district (CBD), the area is close to key commercial and lifestyle hubs such as MG Road, offers direct connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, and is easily accessible to the railway station. The locality is known for its tree-lined streets, low-density layout, and longstanding reputation as an upscale residential pocket.

Kumar noted that the new housing supply in the area remains extremely limited due to limited land availability. “There are hardly any large land parcels left. Most new luxury developments are coming up after old independent homes are repurposed or redeveloped,” he said.

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That scarcity has pushed apartment prices sharply higher. Flats in the locality are now selling at around ₹20,000 per sq ft, taking the price of a typical 3BHK apartment to nearly ₹4.5 crore even in projects that are five to 10 years old, he added.

New 2BHK apartments in the area are currently priced at around ₹2 crore to ₹2.2 crore, while resale units typically range from ₹1.5 crore to ₹1.8 crore, depending on the property's age, unit size, and available amenities.

While most projects are gated communities, Kumar noted that many do not offer modern amenities due to limited land parcels. Instead, buyers are paying primarily for the address, exclusivity, and luxury positioning attached to the neighbourhood. “In many projects here, it’s the location and the luxury quotient that sell more than large clubhouses or extensive amenities,” he said.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)