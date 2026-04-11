BMW expands Pune footprint with a 1.35 lakh sq ft lease at a monthly rent of 53.19 lakh

BMW has expanded its Pune footprint by leasing an additional 1.35 lakh sq ft logistics facility from ESR Pune Industrial Park Private Limited at a monthly rent of ₹53.19 lakh for a tenure of 7 years and 5 months, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

BMW has expanded its Pune footprint by leasing an additional 1.35 lakh sq ft facility from ESR Pune Industrial Park Private Limited at a monthly rent of ₹ 53.19 lakh for a tenure of 7 years and 5 months, (Photo for representational purposes only)

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In Phase 1, BMW had leased 2.68 lakh sq ft in 2019. With the Phase 2 lease, the company’s total footprint at ESR Chakan 1 has increased to 4.03 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.

This marks an expansion of the company’s existing presence in the area. In Phase 1, BMW had leased 2.68 lakh sq ft in 2019. With the Phase 2 lease, its total footprint at ESR Chakan 1 has increased to 4.03 lakh sq ft, according to the documents. The lease commenced on March 1, 2026.

The agreement includes a 5% annual escalation, with a lease rate of ₹39 per sq ft per month and a security deposit of ₹3.27 crore, the documents showed.

Queries have been emailed to BMW India. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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{{^usCountry}} “BMW is doubling down on Pune, expanding its footprint with a fresh lease at ESR Chakan. Strengthening its logistics and warehousing capabilities, the move reflects the company’s continued investment in one of India’s key automotive hubs,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “BMW is doubling down on Pune, expanding its footprint with a fresh lease at ESR Chakan. Strengthening its logistics and warehousing capabilities, the move reflects the company’s continued investment in one of India’s key automotive hubs,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said that a 7.5-year commitment with annual escalation signals confidence in the Indian luxury car market. Also, Pune continues to dominate as the preferred destination for global Original Equipment Manufacturers seeking Grade A facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that a 7.5-year commitment with annual escalation signals confidence in the Indian luxury car market. Also, Pune continues to dominate as the preferred destination for global Original Equipment Manufacturers seeking Grade A facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, BMW Techworks, a joint venture between BMW and Tata Technologies, had leased 58,900 sq. ft of commercial office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, BMW Techworks, a joint venture between BMW and Tata Technologies, had leased 58,900 sq. ft of commercial office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, BMW Group India reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales, with 4,567 units sold between January and March 2026, marking a 17% growth over the same period last year, according to media reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, BMW Group India reported its highest-ever first-quarter sales, with 4,567 units sold between January and March 2026, marking a 17% growth over the same period last year, according to media reports. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: US-based Jabil leases 4.1 lakh sq ft warehousing space near Pune for ₹94.8 lakh monthly rent

The company’s growth in India has also been driven by rising interest in electric vehicles, with BMW aligning prices of its battery-powered models closer to its internal combustion offerings to attract cost-conscious buyers, reports said.

Although India’s luxury car segment accounts for only about 1% of total passenger vehicle sales, it remains a key growth area for global premium automakers, supported by a steadily expanding base of affluent consumers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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