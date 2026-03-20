Pune real estate: IndiQube signs ₹54 crore workspace deal for 1,140 seats with GCC client

IndiQube Spaces Limited, a co-working space operator, signed a workspace leasing agreement with a leading Global Capability Centre (GCC) client in Pune for 1,140 seats, valued at ₹54 crore. According to a statement issued on March 20, the client leased the seats at the company’s IndiQube Orchid property in Yerwada for a five-year term. IndiQube Spaces Limited, a co-working space operator, signed a workspace leasing agreement with a leading GCC client in Pune for 1,140 seats, valued at ₹54 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The company did not identify the client.

According to the company's statement, the GCC client leased the space for 5 years. The company said that 40% of its portfolio is in leasing to GCCs.

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“Over the last few years, we have seen GCCs evolve into strategic hubs that drive innovation and deliver global outcomes. Today, nearly 40% of our client portfolio comprises GCCs. What is becoming increasingly evident is their growing preference for partners like IndiQube, to whom they can fully outsource their workspace requirements," said Rishi Das, co-founder, IndiQube.

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According to Meghna Agarwal, co-founder, IndiQube, “What stood out in this engagement was how the space has been designed very closely around the client’s global operating needs. A space that brings together labs, server rooms, collaborative hubs, focused bays, phone booths and training zones within a single integrated workplace. Our strong recall within the GCC ecosystem comes from consistently delivering such tailored environments PAN India.”

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IndiQube is a co-working space platform, offering managed office solutions tailored to startups, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and large enterprises. The company was listed on the stock exchange last year, has a presence in 17 cities and manages over 9.55 million sq ft.