US-based Jabil leases 4.1 lakh sq ft warehousing space near Pune for ₹94.8 lakh monthly rent

Apple's key supplier Jabil’s arm, Jabil Circuit India Pvt Ltd, has leased a 4.1 lakh sq ft warehousing facility in Pune district’s Ranjangaon at a monthly rent of ₹94.84 lakh for a 10-year tenure, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Apple supplier Jabil Circuit India has leased a 4.1 lakh sq ft warehouse in Pune’s Ranjangaon for ₹94.84 lakh a month on a 10-year lease, documents show. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Jabil Inc is a US-headquartered multinational manufacturing services company that designs, engineers and manufactures electronic circuit board assemblies, systems and end products.

The facility has a built-up area of about 3.17 lakh sq ft, while the chargeable area stands at 4.13 lakh sq ft. Jabil Circuit has also paid a security deposit of ₹5.69 crore, according to the sub-lease document.

The transaction has a 5-year lock-in period, starting on January 12, 2026, and ending on January 11, 2031. The rent will increase by 10% every two years, calculated on the last rent paid, starting from the lease commencement date, the document showed.

Ranjangaon MIDC is a major industrial hub located 50 km from Pune, Maharashtra, known for housing major manufacturing companies in the automotive, electronics, and engineering sectors.

The facility is located on the Pune–Ahilyanagar Highway within a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) plot in Ranjangaon. The property is owned by MIDC and has been sub-leased to Jabil by KVR Industrial Park Private Limited, the documents showed.

A list of questions has been sent to Jabil Circuit and KVR Industrial Park. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Previous warehousing transactions in Pune Earlier, Mahindra Logistics Limited leased 2.97 lakh square feet of industrial space near Pune for a monthly rent of ₹71.37 lakh for a period of five years. According to the documents, Gauri Vijaya Induslog Park owns the property located at Sudhawadi on the Talegaon-Chakan Highway near Pune.

The company also leased space from Karanje Emerald Logistics Park Pvt. Ltd. in Khed, near Pune, with the transaction registered on January 20, 2025.

As per the documents, the deal involved a security deposit of ₹3.45 crore, a stamp duty payment of over ₹18 lakh, and a registration fee of ₹1,000.



Indospace leased 1.27 lakh sq ft of warehousing space to the manufacturing company Steelcase Asia Pacific Holdings for a monthly rent of ₹46.42 lakh. The space is located in Indospace Industrial Park, and the lease commenced on January 29, 2025. The two units were leased at ₹36.37 per sq ft per month for five years. The company paid a six-month deposit of ₹2.78 crore.

In December last year, Welspun One said it would invest ₹550 crore to develop a 1.2 million sq ft Grade A logistics park in Pune, where it had been allotted a 46-acre MIDC-notified land parcel. Strategically positioned in the Talegaon–Chakan belt, the site is designed as a first-mile logistics asset connecting factories to fulfilment and distribution networks, the company said.