Welspun One to invest ₹550 crore to develop 1.2 mn sq ft logistics park in Pune

Welspun One, a warehousing and industrial real estate platform, will invest ₹550 crore to develop a 1.2 million sq ft Grade A logistics park in Pune, where it has been allotted a 46-acre MIDC-notified land parcel, the company said in a statement on December 9. Welspun One will invest ₹550 crore to build a 1.2 million sq ft Grade A logistics park in Pune, after securing a 46-acre MIDC-notified land parcel, the company said on December 9. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexel Photo)

The land is located in Talegaon MIDC Phase IV, marking its debut in Pune.

Strategically positioned in the Talegaon–Chakan belt, the site is designed as a first-mile logistics asset connecting factories to fulfilment and distribution networks, the company said.



Also Read: Welspun One acquires 107 acres in Bengaluru to expand warehousing footprint in South India

It is located close to the upcoming Pune Ring Road (10 km), the Mumbai–Pune Expressway (11 km), and the Talegaon manufacturing zone.

Welspun Group chairman Balkrishan Goenka said the company’s expansion across major logistics hubs reflects its commitment to building critical infrastructure for India’s manufacturing and consumption economy.

Managing Director Anshul Singhal said that the Talegaon–Chakan cluster stands out for its strong fundamentals, including robust manufacturing ecosystems, skilled labour availability, and upcoming transport infrastructure.

Also Read: Welspun Enterprises bags ₹8,745 cr Pune-Shirur elevated corridor project

This acquisition follows a series of major moves by Welspun One, including transactions in Hoskote and Devanahalli in Bengaluru earlier this year, and a second strategic partnership with the World Trade Centre for projects in Nhava Sheva and Thane. With a development pipeline of around 19 million sq. ft. and ₹10,000 crore in assets under management, the company continues to deepen its presence across India’s key logistics corridors.

Pune has recorded approximately 7.4 million sq ft of warehouse leasing in 2025 so far, up 10% from last year. Nearly 70% of this activity has come from the Talegaon–Chakan region, highlighting the strength of the corridor and rising occupier demand. Welspun One’s upcoming multi-building park, planned across four blocks of 1–3.5 lakh sq ft, is expected to appeal to a broad set of users, including 3PL, e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, engineering and manufacturing companies.