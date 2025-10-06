BMW Techworks leases 58,900 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield for ₹1.04 crore per month

BMW Techworks, a joint venture between BMW and Tata Technologies, has leased 58,900 sq. ft of commercial office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com.
The lease, signed with Simpliwork Offices Private Limited, spans a five-year tenure, as per the documents.
The agreement was signed on September 11, 2025, for which a security deposit of ₹5.21 crore was paid, as per the documents.
The leased space spans six floors of a premium office tower, with a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, translating to ₹175.50 per sq. ft. The lease agreement includes a security deposit of ₹5.21 crore and a 5% annual rent escalation, aligning with market-standard terms for Grade A office space in Whitefield.
The agreement is structured in two phases, with the first 30,000 sq ft set to commence in September 2025, followed by the remaining 28,920 sq ft from April 2026.
The lease agreement includes a lock-in period of 54 months, and the office space comes with 59 car parking slots. It also includes a clause allowing for the allocation of additional parking spaces, subject to availability.
TataTechnologies announced a joint venture with the BMW Group last year to develop software for the German luxury automaker.
The partnership will focus on building automotive software for automated driving, dashboard systems, and other advanced features. Both companies hold an equal 50% stake in the newly formed venture, Tata Technologies said.
An email query sent to BMW Techworks and Simpliwork Offices Pvt Ltd did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.
Whitefield, located in East Bengaluru, is one of the city’s major IT and business hubs. It hosts offices of global technology firms, startups, and multinational corporations across various sectors, including software development, research and development, finance, consulting, and engineering.