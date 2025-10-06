BMW Techworks leases 58,900 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield for ₹1.04 crore per month

BMW Techworks, a joint venture between BMW and Tata Technologies, has leased 58,900 sq. ft of commercial office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com. BMW Techworks, a joint venture between BMW and Tata Technologies, has leased 58,900 sq. ft of commercial office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for a starting monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore. (Picture for representational basis only) (Pixabay)

The lease, signed with Simpliwork Offices Private Limited, spans a five-year tenure, as per the documents.

The agreement was signed on September 11, 2025, for which a security deposit of ₹5.21 crore was paid, as per the documents.

The leased space spans six floors of a premium office tower, with a monthly rent of ₹1.04 crore, translating to ₹175.50 per sq. ft. The lease agreement includes a security deposit of ₹5.21 crore and a 5% annual rent escalation, aligning with market-standard terms for Grade A office space in Whitefield.

The agreement is structured in two phases, with the first 30,000 sq ft set to commence in September 2025, followed by the remaining 28,920 sq ft from April 2026.

Also Read: How much salary and budget are required to buy a ₹2 crore property in Bengaluru’s real estate market?

The lease agreement includes a lock-in period of 54 months, and the office space comes with 59 car parking slots. It also includes a clause allowing for the allocation of additional parking spaces, subject to availability.

Tata Technologies announced a joint venture with the BMW Group last year to develop software for the German luxury automaker.

Also Read: Bengaluru surpasses Mumbai, ranks 4th globally among 46 cities in premium property price growth

The partnership will focus on building automotive software for automated driving, dashboard systems, and other advanced features. Both companies hold an equal 50% stake in the newly formed venture, Tata Technologies said.

An email query sent to BMW Techworks and Simpliwork Offices Pvt Ltd did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate update: OC not required for buildings constructed on plots larger than 1,200 sq ft