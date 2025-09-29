TCS leases 17.52 lakh sq ft office space in Sattva Knowledge Point, Bengaluru, for ₹975 crore over five years

IT major Tata Consultancy Services Limited has taken on lease about 17.52 lakh sq ft of commercial office space in Sattva Knowledge Point in Bengaluru for nearly ₹975 crore rent for five years, documents accessed by Propstack have shown. Tata Consultancy Services Limited has taken on lease about 17.52 lakh sq ft of commercial office space for ₹975 crore rent for five years, documents showed (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The technology firm has leased three floors in Tower A and Tower B. The per month rent is around ₹15.37 crore per month, the documents showed.

The office space has been leased in Sattva Knowledge Point, Tower A and B, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, they showed.

The per sq ft rate is ₹87.73. The company has paid a security deposit of ₹25 crore, the documents showed.

The lease comes with an escalation clause of 14% after every three years. It has a renewal option one additional term of five years, the documents showed.

An email has been sent to both TCS and Sattva. Sattva refused to comment.

“TCS lease at Sattva Knowledge Point stands out as one of Bengaluru’s largest, both in scale (1.75 million sq ft) and annual rental commitment, in a year marked by several other significant tech-sector leases. This transaction strengthens Bengaluru’s position as a preferred IT hub, with a top IT major making a significant occupancy commitment in a premium development,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.

The tech firm had earlier signed one of Bengaluru’s largest commercial real estate deals, leasing 1.4 million sq ft of office space for ₹2,130 crore over 15 years, documents accessed by Propstack show. The office space is spread across Towers 5A and 5B in the city’s southern IT corridor of Electronic City at 360 Business Park. The lease covers 6.8 lakh sq ft in Tower 5A and 7.2 lakh sq ft in Tower 5B, with a consolidated monthly rent of ₹9.31 crore at a rate of ₹66.5 per sq ft. The documents showed that TCS has also provided a security deposit of ₹112 crore.

With TCS announcing plans to trim its workforce by 2% in FY26, amounting to more than 12,000 employees, there have been concerns about the ripple effects on India’s property market.

Previous office leases by TCS In March, TCS leased 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai's Ozone Techno Park for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent. Located in Navalur, the lease spans across seven floors, and the rental commenced on March 15, 2025, documents showed.

Previously, in April, TCS leased 10.18 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's financial district, an IT suburb in Serlingampally Mandal, for ₹4.3 crore monthly rent. The office space is located in Paradigm Rajapushpa and spans across 18 floors. The building consists of five basements, a ground and 18 office floors.

