TCS Limited leases 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai for 2.8 crore monthly rent

Tata Consultancy Services Limited has leased 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai's Ozone Techno Park for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent, according to documents accessed by data analytical firm Propstack. Tata Consultancy Services Limited has leased 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai's Ozone Techno Park for ₹ 2.8 crore monthly rent. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Located in Navalur, the lease sprawls across seven floors, and the rental commenced on March 15, 2025, the document showed.

The landlord is Platinum Holdings Private Limited, and TCS paid a deposit of ₹25.5 crore. The company has leased the space for 10 years, and the transaction has a lock-in period of three years till March 14, 2028.

The rent has been charged at ₹45 per sq ft per month and will increase by 12% after every three years, the document showed. The property has 631 parking slots, including stilt parking and surface parking spaces.

Email queries have been sent to TCS and Ozone Platinum Holdings. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: TCS leases 10 lakh sq ft office space in financial district for ₹4.3 crore monthly rent

Other commercial real estate transactions in Chennai

In January, Walmart leased 4.6 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai for ₹3.26 crore monthly rent, documents accessed by Propstack showed. The office space is located in International Tech Park, and the company paid a deposit of ₹19.55 crore.

In March, Cognizant Technology Solutions India sold its India headquarters in Chennai to Bagmane Constructions for ₹612 crore. The property is located in Thoraipakkam on Chennai's Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of the city's key IT corridors, JLL, which brokered the deal, confirmed. According to the encumbrance certificate reviewed by Ht.com, the property spans 5.9 lakh sq ft or 13.6 acres.

In August last year, IT services major LTI Mindtree leased 5.85 lakh square feet of office space in Chennai’s Manapakkam suburb for a starting monthly rental fee of ₹3.98 crore.