Will Bengaluru mirror Mumbai’s housing boom? Redditors say ‘Who wants 500 sq ft flats?’

As property prices in Bengaluru continue to climb, homebuyers have begun drawing parallels with Mumbai’s real estate journey, wondering if the city is headed for a similar boom followed by a phase of stabilization. Redditors criticised Bengaluru’s heavy dependence on gated communities, describing them as 'costly lifestyle bubbles' with weak legal safeguards. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Redditors also criticised Bengaluru’s heavy dependence on gated communities, describing them as ‘costly lifestyle bubbles’ with weak legal safeguards. Unlike Maharashtra, where cooperative housing laws are well established, many older apartments in Bengaluru fall under the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, a legislation that, according to the post, does not require transparent accounting and often leaves resident associations running like ‘dictatorships.’

A key concern highlighted was the misuse of sinking funds. While Mumbai mandates these funds to cover structural repairs, several Bengaluru complexes reportedly collect contributions but divert them towards add-ons or upgrades, leaving little financial cushion for emergencies. “Here, everyone buys an apartment expecting sky-high returns. That’s unrealistic,” the post said.

“I have no desire to live crammed into a 500 sq ft flat and spend hours on overcrowded local trains. I’d rather work as a labourer anywhere than live in Mumbai,” a Redditor said.

A Reddit post argued that Bengaluru’s gated community culture and housing laws make it fundamentally different from Mumbai, which grew organically into a financial hub with stronger safeguards for cooperative housing. Highlighting issues such as shrinking apartment sizes, poor maintenance in older complexes, and the absence of statutory sinking funds, homebuyers warn that buying an apartment in Bengaluru can carry hidden risks despite soaring demand.

‘Bengaluru will never be like Mumbai’ One Reddit user dismissed the idea that Bengaluru could mirror Mumbai’s growth. “This is a fantasy. Bengaluru will never be like Mumbai,” the post read. The user argued that Mumbai’s strength lies in its organic evolution as a business hub, shaped by centuries of trade, migration, and cooperative housing. In contrast, Bengaluru is described as a city “created for foreign investment and sold out to builders at the expense of lakes and green spaces.”

Gated communities and legal loopholes The same post criticised Bengaluru’s overreliance on gated communities, calling them expensive lifestyle bubbles that lack proper legal backing. Unlike Maharashtra, where cooperative housing laws are well-established, older apartments in Bengaluru are often governed by the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972. According to the post, this law does not even mandate transparent accounting, leaving many associations to function like “dictatorships.”

A major concern raised was the misuse of sinking funds. While Mumbai mandates such funds to cover structural repairs, several Bengaluru complexes allegedly collect contributions but spend them on add-ons or upgrades, leaving little security in case of emergencies.

Bengaluru real estate is affordable, say Redditors Not all Redditors agreed with the view. Some pointed out that Bengaluru still has ample land compared to landlocked Mumbai. “So probably you would never deal with a situation where a 1BHK in Bengaluru would cost like Mumbai,” one Redditor noted. Others said that gated communities, while visible, are only a fraction of the city’s overall housing stock.

Another user highlighted that Karnataka does require Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) for buildings with more than nine apartments, though they admitted the rules are far weaker than Maharashtra’s.

However, several buyers said Bengaluru’s apartment buyers were overly focused on speculative gains. “Everyone purchases an apartment in Bengaluru as an investment, expecting grand returns. It won’t happen,” one homebuyer warned. Others said that with no strong legal framework, buyers are “enslaved to builders,” and may not know how to respond if disputes arise.

Some cautioned that the city’s rapid boom may already be plateauing, making new purchases riskier. “If you spend money on an apartment once the boom has plateaued, it could be risky. Some people dream that their jobs will be there until retirement. That may not be the case,” a Redditor said.

Also Read: How much salary and budget are required to buy a ₹2 crore property in Bengaluru’s real estate market?

While Mumbai was praised for its strong cooperative housing culture, one user dismissed the city outright: “I am sure Mumbai is great, but I don’t want to live in a 500 sq ft flat and travel by local train with no place to even stand. I would rather be a labourer anywhere than in Mumbai.”

Why is Bengaluru’s real estate sector often compared to Mumbai? Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, has witnessed a sharp surge in real estate activity, driven by the city’s booming IT sector and rapid infrastructure upgrades. Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory, with several neighbourhoods recording steep jumps in both rentals and demand. In areas such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and Hebbal, brokers say 1BHK units in gated communities now fetch as much as ₹40,000 per month, depending on facilities offered.

Also Read: Bengaluru surpasses Mumbai, ranks 4th globally among 46 cities in premium property price growth

In fact, rental values in select Bengaluru localities are beginning to rival those in Mumbai’s premium addresses. In prime spots like Worli, Bandra, Juhu, and Versova, monthly rents average between ₹90,000 and ₹2 lakh, while Malabar Hill remains the priciest at around ₹3.5 lakh, according to Ravi Kewalramani of Mumbai-based RK Realtors.

Yet, experts point out that unlike Mumbai, which has long been regarded as India’s most mature and expensive housing market, Bengaluru’s property sector remains relatively young, having taken off only after the IT boom of the early 2000s.