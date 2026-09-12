Booking.com leases 1.1 lakh sq ft office space in East Bengaluru for 84 crore total rent over five years

Booking.com has leased 1.11 lakh sq ft of office space at RMZ Ecoworld in Bellandur, East Bengaluru, at a total rent of around ₹84.8 crore over a five-year lease term, according to Propstack data.

Booking.com has leased 1.11 lakh sq ft of office space at RMZ Ecoworld in Bellandur, East Bengaluru, at a total rent of around ₹84.8 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels Photo)

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The office space was leased by Booking Holdings India Private Limited, the Indian entity of Booking.com’s parent company, at RMZ Ecoworld Series 30, Campus 30. RMZ Hotels Private Limited is the landlord. The fresh lease commenced on July 3, 2026, according to the transaction data.

The leased premises have a chargeable area of 111,525 sq ft and are located on the eighth floor of the campus. Booking Holdings India will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.33 crore, based on a rental rate of ₹119.60 per sq ft per month. Over the initial five-year lease period, the rent works out to approximately ₹84 crore, documents show.

According to the documents, the company also paid a security deposit of ₹8 crore for the premises. The lease agreement provides for a 15% escalation in rent every three years, according to Propstack data.

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{{^usCountry}} The Booking Holdings transaction also expands the company’s existing footprint at RMZ Ecoworld, taking its combined occupied space in the development to about 2.65 lakh sq ft. The company is already occupying the seventh and eighth floors in Campus 31, according to Propstack data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Booking Holdings transaction also expands the company’s existing footprint at RMZ Ecoworld, taking its combined occupied space in the development to about 2.65 lakh sq ft. The company is already occupying the seventh and eighth floors in Campus 31, according to Propstack data. {{/usCountry}}

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An email query was sent to Booking.com and the landlord RMZ Hotels Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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All about Bengaluru real estate market

Bellandur and the broader Outer Ring Road (ORR) office corridor have emerged as major commercial real estate hubs in Bengaluru, attracting technology companies, global capability centres and other large corporate occupiers. RMZ Ecoworld is one of the prominent office developments in this corridor.

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The latest transaction comes as Bengaluru continues to be one of India’s largest office leasing markets, supported by demand from technology companies, global enterprises and GCCs. Large-format office transactions in established business districts such as the ORR continue to account for a significant share of the city’s commercial real estate activity.

Recently, Aon Consulting Private Limited leased nearly 2 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹98 crore over a five-year period, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. According to the documents, the transaction covers a chargeable area of 198,509 sq ft across the second, third, fourth and sixth floors of Vista Earth Centre in the Whitefield area.

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DHR Holding India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary and global capability centre (GCC) of life sciences and diagnostics major Danaher Corporation, also leased approximately 1.8 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield at a total rent of ₹88 crore for a period of five years , according to property registration data accessed by Propstack.