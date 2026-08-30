Aon Consulting leases nearly 2 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹98 crore

Aon Consulting Private Limited, has leased nearly 2 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹98 crore over a five-year period, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Aon Consulting Private Limited, has leased nearly 2 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹98 crore over a five-year period. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexel)

According to the documents, the transaction covers a chargeable area of 198,509 sq ft across the second, third, fourth and sixth floors of Vista Earth Centre in the Whitefield area.

The space was leased from Vista Spaces Earth Centre Private Limited, and the lease been structured for a tenure of five years, with the lease commencement dates recorded as December 2025 and June 2026 for the respective premises.

According to Propstack, the company had leased over 1.64 lakh sq ft in December 2025 on the third, fourth and sixth floor. In June 2026, the company additionally leased space on the second floor.

The documents show that Aon Consulting will pay a monthly rent of approximately ₹1.53 crore, translating to a rental rate of ₹77.32 per sq ft per month.

The total rent payable over the lease tenure is estimated at around ₹98 crore, based on the registered lease terms, Propstack said.

The company has also paid a security deposit of approximately ₹10.74 crore for the transaction.

The lease agreement provides for a 15% escalation in rent every three years, meaning the rental outgo will increase during the lease period in accordance with the escalation clause.

An email query was sent to Aon Consulting Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received. Vista Spaces Earth Centre Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

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Previous commercial leasing transactions in the Bengaluru real estate market Recently, in the same vicinity, German semiconductor major Infineon Technologies has leased around 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space at Brigade Solarium City in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for a 10-year term. The company’s total estimated rent outgo over the lease period is estimated to be around ₹752 crore, excluding other charges, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

The landlord is Akruthi Infra-Build Developers Private Limited, while the lease is dated December 2026. Infineon has taken ground plus nine floors in the building, the documents showed.

Also Read: Infineon Technologies leases 6.3 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru; rent outgo estimated at ₹752 crore over 10 years

Large office space transactions of 100,000 sq ft and above anchored India's commercial office market during H1 2026, accounting for 28.2 mn sq ft of leasing activity across the eight leading cities, according to a report released by Knight Frank India. The report stated that Bengaluru and Hyderabad had the highest leasing activity due to leasing by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) among India's eight cities.

Also Read: Large office transactions account for 59% of H1 2026 office leasing, Bengaluru and Hyderabad lead: Report

The eight cities include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad. The report said that large office transactions contributed 59% of the total office leasing volume of 48.0 mn sq ft, underscoring the continued preference of large occupiers for Grade A office assets.