Flexible workspace leasing surges 68% in H1 2026, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai lead

Flexible workspace operators leased 191,306 seats across India’s top eight cities in H1 2026, marking a 68.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth, driven largely by demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), according to a Cushman & Wakefield report. Flexible workspace operators leased 191,306 seats across India’s top eight cities in H1 2026, marking a 68.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth, driven largely by demand from Global Capability Centres. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

Bengaluru retained its position as India’s largest flexible workspace market, while the highest growth was recorded in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, the report said.

Also Read: India’s flex office space segment likely to touch $9–10 billion by 2028, driven by GCC demand: Report

According to the report, flexible workspace operators recorded 8.4 million sq ft (MSF) of gross leasing volume (GLV) in H1 2026, the highest-ever half-yearly volume for the segment and a 55% increase from 5.4 MSF in H1 2025. Flex operators accounted for nearly one-fifth (20%) of the overall office leasing activity of approximately 43 MSF recorded during the period, up from 13% in H1 2025, driven by sustained demand from enterprises, GCCs and occupiers seeking greater workplace flexibility.

GCC's accounted for majority of flex workspace demand The report said that Global Capability Centres (GCCs) continued to be a key demand driver for the flex workspace segment, accounting for 44% of the total flex seat leased in H1 2026, surpassing 37% share recorded during the full year 2025.

"The rising share of GCCs in flex leasing underscores the segment's growing relevance within India's occupier landscape, as global firms increasingly integrate flexible workspace solutions into their broader real estate and expansion strategies," the report said.

Bengaluru largest flex market At the city level, Bengaluru retained its position as the largest flex market in India, with 57,487 seats leased during H1 2026, accounting for 30% of the total seat uptake and registering a 31.8% YoY growth. Hyderabad followed with 40,451 seats, recording a robust 170.8% annual growth, emerging as one of the strongest growth markets during the period, supported by sustained demand from technology occupiers and GCCs.

Also Read: CIBC leases 1.21 lakh sq ft of managed office space for GCC in Hyderabad for ₹180 crore over 5 years

Mumbai and Delhi NCR also witnessed substantial growth, with leasing volumes rising by 130% and 152.7%, respectively. Pune maintained healthy growth with a 27.8% increase in seat uptake, while Chennai saw growth of 3.6% YoY. Ahmedabad recorded the sharpest increase in flex seat leasing, rising 570.3% YoY on a relatively smaller base. Kolkata also posted strong growth, with seat uptake increasing by 48.0% over the previous year.

"Flexible workspaces have firmly established themselves as a core element of corporate real estate strategies, with flex operators now accounting for nearly 20% of the 43 MSF of the total office leasing recorded during H1 2026. As enterprises seek greater agility and efficiency, flex and managed office solutions are becoming an integral part of long-term workplace planning," said Ramita Arora, Head Flex, India, Cushman and Wakefield.

"GCCs continue to be a significant demand driver, leveraging these solutions to support expansion and evolving workforce requirements. At the same time, the growing presence of listed operators is enhancing transparency, governance standards and occupier confidence, supporting the continued maturation of India's flex workspace market," Arora said.