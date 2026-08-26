Infineon Technologies leases 6.3 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru; rent outgo estimated at ₹752 crore over 10 years

German semiconductor major Infineon Technologies has leased around 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space at Brigade Solarium City in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for a 10-year term. The company’s total estimated rent outgo over the lease period is estimated to be around ₹752 crore, excluding other charges, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Bengaluru real estate: Infineon Technologies has leased around 6.3 lakh sq ft of office space at Brigade Solarium City in Whitefield, for a 10-year term. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The landlord is Akruthi Infra-Build Developers Private Limited, while the lease is dated December 2026. Infineon has taken ground plus nine floors in the building, the documents showed.

Propstack said that the deal also includes a rent-free period of eight months, with the lease scheduled to start on December 1, 2026.

The lease has been signed at a monthly rental of ₹88 per sq ft, translating into a monthly rent of around ₹5.56 crore. The company has paid a security deposit equivalent to six months’ rent, amounting to ₹33.36 crore. The lease also provides for a 15% escalation every three years, the documents showed.

Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said Infineon’s 6.3-lakh-sq-ft commitment in Bengaluru underscores the city’s evolving role from a regional delivery hub to a global R&D and AI engineering powerhouse.

“Pairing a long-term ₹750+ crore commercial footprint with a high-impact local AI startup acquisition shows that global technology leaders are ready to deploy serious capital where deep engineering talent thrives,” Seetharaman said.

The transaction comes shortly after Infineon Technologies announced its acquisition of Bengaluru-based fabless chip startup C2i Semiconductors, a move aimed at strengthening its position in power management solutions for AI data centres and expanding its semiconductor research and development capabilities in India.

Infineon Technologies could not be reached for a comment.

Bengaluru commercial real estate deals Disney (India) Private Limited had leased 1.75 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Bellandur under a five-year agreement with a total rental outgo of ₹128 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Intuit India Product Development Centre Private Limited, the Indian arm of the US-based financial technology company, has leased nearly 6.31 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for 10 years at a monthly rent of ₹6.13 crore, according to property registration data accessed by Propstack.

NVIDIA has leased 7.6 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru at Bagmane Capital’s Memphis South Tower, in a deal valued at ₹1,230 crore over 10 years. This marks its largest office space commitment to date, as expansion fuels its global AI demand, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: NVIDIA bets big on India, leases 7.6 lakh sq ft Bengaluru office in ₹1,230 crore deal

According to Knight Frank India, India’s commercial real estate market has recorded a total occupied office stock reaching 901.1 mn sq ft as of June 30, 2026. This represents a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth from the 847.0 million sq ft recorded in H1 2025, underlining strong occupier confidence and continued business expansion across leading eight office markets in the country. The total office stock in the country is recorded at 1.05 bn sq ft. Bengaluru led as the largest office market, with occupied stock reaching 222.4 mn sq ft in H1 2026. The tech hub posted a strong 8% YoY growth.

Also Read: 1 lakh sq ft office space deals dominate commercial leasing at 19.5 msf; Bengaluru leads demand

“GCC expansion, alongside the growing footprint of domestic enterprises, continues to underpin office demand, with occupiers increasingly gravitating towards established markets that offer access to talent, quality infrastructure and scale,” said Viral Desai, International Partner and Senior Executive Director, Occupier Strategy Solutions, Industrial & Logistics, Capital Markets & Retail.